Browns’ Attendance for Texans Game Turns Heads

The Cleveland Browns were still in the playoff hunt Sunday, but the scene in the stands hardly looked like a city gearing up for a postseason push.

Cleveland entered its matchup with the Houston Texans at 5-4, with an opportunity to strengthen its position in the AFC race before its bye week. Yet as kickoff approached at Huntington Bank Field, the empty seats became a story of their own.

“The Browns are 5-4 with a chance to move into a playoff spot today, yet there’s a surprising number of empty seats with 15 minutes until kickoff. Strange atmosphere in Cleveland,” Brad Stainbrook noted.

Pregame videos and the television broadcast also showed empty seats, adding to the unusual backdrop for a team playing meaningful November football.

Browns reporter Nick Pedone questioned whether Cleveland’s early success had done enough to convince fans this team could sustain a playoff run.

“No juice in downtown Cleveland today for a 5-4 team with playoff hopes? Do Browns fans think the hot start was fools gold?” Pedone said. “Sure seems that way.”

The forecast wasn’t especially inviting for fans. Temperatures were expected to hover around 45 degrees, with winds near 13 mph making it feel closer to 39. Rain showers were also possible during the first half.

Browns Returned Home After Losing Momentum on Road

The timing made the scene particularly notable. Cleveland had not played at home since October 18, when it beat the Baltimore Ravens 13-10.

The Browns entered Sunday undefeated at Huntington Bank Field, having also beaten the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers there. Each of those three victories came by three points, giving the home crowd close finishes and a reason to stay engaged.

Cleveland then spent three consecutive games on the road. A win over Tennessee pushed the Browns to 5-2 before losses to Pittsburgh and New Orleans dropped them to 5-4.

There were reasons to question how sustainable the early results were. All five victories came by four points or fewer, leaving little room for mistakes. The offense also entered Week 10 averaging 17.9 points, ranking 29th in the NFL, while allowing a league-high 38 sacks.

Deshaun Watson Had Emphasized Playing for Home Fans

Deshaun Watson returned to the starting lineup against Houston after missing the Saints game, with Shedeur Sanders moving back into the backup role.

Earlier in the week, Watson had specifically mentioned the home crowd while discussing the opportunity against his former team.

“Yeah, it’s a big opportunity for us. Get back on the winning track, especially in front of our home fans. That’s the ultimate focus. Focus on that,’ Watson said, downplaying a matchup against his former team. “We’re just both trying to find ways to win and continue to put ourselves in position for later on down the road.”

A victory would send Cleveland into its bye at 6-4. A loss would leave the Browns at .500 after dropping three straight games.