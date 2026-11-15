Browns Make QB Decision Ahead of Texans Game

It is business as usual for the Cleveland Browns at quarterback, with Deshaun Watson back in charge and Shedeur Sanders returning to the sideline.

Cleveland’s inactives for Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans confirmed the familiar setup. Watson will start against his former team, Sanders will serve as his backup, and Dillon Gabriel is designated as the emergency third quarterback. Rookie Taylen Green is inactive. Gabriel also appears on the inactive list with the third-quarterback designation.

Watson’s return follows a one-game absence while Sanders handled the starting assignment against New Orleans. Watson cleared concussion protocol before that game but remained inactive after missing the team practice reps leading into it.

Head coach Todd Monken announced Watson’s return to the starting role on Wednesday, citing his performance over the first eight games, when Cleveland went 5-3.

“I had no intention of Deshaun not being our starter,” Monken said.

Browns Could Revisit Quarterback Room During Bye

Sunday’s arrangement does not necessarily settle how the quarterback room will look down the stretch. The Browns enter their Week 11 bye after facing Houston, giving them an opportunity to reconsider both the order of their quarterbacks and whether carrying four remains the best use of their roster.

Cleveland kept the entire group through the trade deadline. That preserved depth at a position where Watson’s recent absence already forced an adjustment. It also left four of the team’s 53 roster spots committed to quarterbacks.

If injuries create a more pressing need elsewhere, trimming that group could become an option. The Browns could also adjust the pecking order without moving anyone off the roster.

The roster pressure has already affected other players. Cleveland waived tight end Carsen Ryan when it activated Gabriel from injured reserve October 26. Ryan has since moved between the active roster and practice squad, returning to the 53-man roster Saturday as fullback Michael Burton went on injured reserve.

Shedeur Sanders Made Case for Longer Look

Sanders gave the Browns something to consider before returning to his backup role. In his first start of the season, he completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in the 23-22 overtime loss to New Orleans. He finished with a 114.6 passer rating.

The performance was uneven. Sanders threw for only 38 yards before halftime and took five sacks. But he settled in and helped bring the offense to life late. He connected with KC Concepcion on a 64-yard fourth-quarter touchdown and Harold Fannin Jr. on a 39-yard score in overtime. Sanders and Denzel Boston also connected on a 60-yard play.

“At the end, he came through when we needed him to come through with some big plays and big throws,” Monken said.

Sanders didn’t petition for the starting role after the game. He left the starting decision to the coaching staff.

“I control what I control. What I think in the greater scheme of things doesn’t matter,” Sanders said.

His next opportunity will have to wait. Watson gets the final start before the bye, with Cleveland looking to stop a two-game slide.