NFL Officials Face Backlash Over Calls in Browns-Panthers Game

Most of the boos at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday were reserved for the refs as the flags piled up on the Cleveland Browns in the first half.

The Browns had a whopping 10 penalties for 74 yards in the first half. Some were certainly warranted, including some issues on the offensive line. But two disputed roughing-the-passer calls against the Browns on a critical end-of-the-half drive had fans questioning how defenders were supposed to tackle Bryce Young during Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Cleveland was flagged twice for roughing during a Carolina possession late in the first half that also included a pass interference penalty in the end zone. The sequence helped the Panthers move into scoring position and drew angry reactions from fans watching the Browns’ home opener.

“The refs are rigging this entire drive to get Carolina some points. Pure garbage,” one fan said. “Guess we have to beat both the Panthers and the refs!”

“Check these refs’ FanDuel accounts!! These calls against the Browns are looking a little suspicious,” another added.

The first roughing call, against defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., drew particularly sharp criticism. Hall lunged to tackle Young and landed on top of the quarterback, raising questions about the NFL’s restrictions on defenders landing with their body weight on a passer.

NFL Rule Explains Body-Weight Restriction on Quarterback Hits

The NFL’s roughing-the-passer rule covers more than late hits or contact to a quarterback’s head. The rulebook states a defender tackling a passer in a defenseless posture cannot “land on top of him with all or most of the defender’s weight.” The rule directs defenders to try to land beside the passer or use their arms to brace the fall and keep most of their weight off him.

That means a hit can draw a flag even when the initial contact comes on time. Applying that standard to Hall’s tackle requires considering how much of his weight landed on Young and whether he tried to brace himself or fall to the side. The body-weight provision offers a possible explanation for the flag. Whether Hall’s tackle warranted it was the point of contention for fans.

“Is this football or soccer, NFL? Roughing on Mike Hall was a joke!” a fan said.

Browns Fans Rip Officials Before Isaiah McGuire Delivers Stop

The criticism extended beyond Hall’s penalty as the flags piled up during the possession.

“New worst call of the week just dropped in Panthers-Browns. Egregiously awful roughing the passer call for Bryce Young,” another fan said.

“Browns getting absolutely jobbed by these refs on this series,” another added.

One fan went further, accusing the league of trying to influence the outcome.

“NFL trying their best to fix the Browns game today. Calls are so blatantly trying to give the game to Carolina, they aren’t event trying to hide it. Just making up calls as they go along.”

Despite the penalties, Cleveland kept Carolina out of the end zone on the late possession. The Panthers reached the Browns’ 4-yard line, but defensive end Isaiah McGuire sacked Young to end the touchdown threat. The Panthers kicked a field goal and Cleveland entered the half with a 10-3 lead.