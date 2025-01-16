Browns Get Bad News on Top QB Prospect Ahead of NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are poised to land a quarterback with their No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, but a notable name doesn’t think Shedeur Sanders will be an option.

Sanders and Cam Ward are the top quarterbacks in this draft class. The Tennessee Titans, who hold the No. 1 pick, and the Browns need a solution at quarterback. The same can be said for the New York Giants, who sit at No. 3.

If the Browns are looking at drafting a quarterback with the pick, Shannon Sharpe does not believe Deion Sanders would let his son, Shedeur, land with Cleveland.

“I don’t think Prime will let Shedeur go there,” Sharpe said on his Nightcap show on Wednesday.

Sharpe’s co-host, Chad Johnson, agreed.

“Prime will intervene like Archie Manning did,” Johnson said.

Deion Sanders Said Some Teams Off-Limits for Son

Sanders has coached his son for the entirety of his college career. He has made it clear that there are some destinations he won’t allow Shedeur to be drafted into.

“It’s not like who I would like for him to play for. It’s a couple of teams that I won’t allow him to play for,” Sanders said on the Tamron Hall Show. “This is my profession. I know what’s behind the curtain. We ain’t got to get back there for me to understand what’s behind the curtain and what’s not prominent for my son. I’m not doing it.”

Many have assumed that the Browns fall into that category. Cleveland has taken a step towards respectability in recent years. However, the team has not been a destination known for quarterback success. Bailey Zappe started the team’s Week 18 finale and became the 40th quarterback the Browns have started since 1999.

Deshaun Watson Likely Done With Browns

Deshaun Watson’s tenure with the Browns has been a massive disappointment on the field. Since joining the team in 2022, Watson started in 21 games. He’s completed 60.2% of his passes for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

His performance failed to match the expectations set by the hefty trade package and fully guaranteed $230 million contract the Browns invested in him. Watson’s numbers fell far short of franchise quarterback standards, further fueling doubts about his future with the team even before his latest setback.

There also appeared to be drama behind the scenes in Cleveland, per a new report from The Athletic.

“Players told me there was a constant heaviness surrounding Watson in the locker room and that they felt a different energy in the building upon his departure after his Achilles injury in October,” Jason Lloyd of The Athletic said. “A couple of veterans told me it felt like a cloud had been lifted.”

The Browns have some options outside of the draft to address the quarterback position. They can bring in a new starter via a trade of free agency, with names like Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers being mentioned as potential options.