Browns Get Bad News on 37-Sack Veteran Ahead of Camp

The Cleveland Browns will begin training camp without one of the most experienced members of their revamped defensive line.

Cleveland placed defensive tackle Maliek Collins on the active/physically unable to perform list on Thursday as players began reporting to Berea. Collins can be activated at any point after receiving medical clearance, but he will not be able to practice while on the list. The Browns’ first training camp practice for veterans is scheduled for July 29.

The move was not completely unexpected. Collins suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13 and underwent surgery. He was carted off the field after sustaining the injury and missed the final five games of the season.

Collins recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits in 12 starts. His season included a 2.5-sack performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 31-year-old has accumulated 37 sacks, 264 tackles and nine fumble recoveries across 148 career games with the Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.

Browns Defensive Line Faces Life Without Myles Garrett

Collins is the most established veteran in an interior group that includes Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr. Collins was praised for the leadership and energy he brought during his first season with the Browns, making his eventual return important for one of the youngest position groups on the roster.

The Browns were already facing significant questions along the defensive line after trading Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in June. Garrett finished last season with an NFL-record 23 sacks, surpassing the previous mark of 22.5 shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. His ability to demand attention created opportunities for everyone around him.

Jared Verse will take over as the Browns’ premier edge rusher, but Collins, Graham, Hall, Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire will all be asked to contribute.

The Browns acquired Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round selection and a 2029 third-rounder in exchange for Garrett. The move gave Cleveland a younger defensive cornerstone. But it also removed one of the league’s most dominant and dependable pass rushers.

Jared Verse Ready to Lead Browns Pass Rush

The Browns believe Verse can become the foundation of their new-look defensive line. General manager Andrew Berry said Verse’s inclusion was essential to completing the Garrett trade.

“He’s a perfect DNA match for our attacking front,” Berry said. “He’s really a terror in both phases as a run defender and a pass rusher.”

Verse was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He immediately established himself as one of the league’s top young defenders. He won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned Pro Bowl selections in each of his first two seasons with the Rams.

Through 34 career games, Verse has recorded 124 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Verse understands the expectations that come with being the centerpiece of the return for Garrett. However, he is not approaching the opportunity as an attempt to imitate the former Browns star.

“Yeah, I mean, you know, I’m not here to fill anyone’s shoes. Myles, he’s a size 13, Nikes, whatever they are. I’m a size 13-and-a-half,” Verse said. “I’m here to bring my own.”

The Browns defense is also under new leadership, with Mike Rutenberg taking the place of Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator.