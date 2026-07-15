Browns New Star Jared Verse Makes Feelings Clear on QB Situation

Jared Verse has been with the Cleveland Browns for a short time, but the star defensive end has already gotten an extended look at the most important competition on the roster.

Verse watched Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders divide the first-team work throughout organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. His early assessment of the two quarterbacks was positive.

“These are two great quarterbacks,” Verse said on Good Morning Football. “I’m honestly excited to see how it goes further in the preseason, but so far I’ve just seen two elite quarterbacks battling it out.”

Verse’s evaluation will not settle the debate over who should start. But it does provide another encouraging review from inside the building as Watson and Sanders prepare to resume their competition during training camp.

Browns Waiting to See Watson and Sanders in Live Action

Head coach Todd Monken would have preferred to name a starter before the Browns broke for the summer. Instead, Watson and Sanders remained close enough that Monken did not believe he had sufficient evidence to make a decision. That does not discourage Monken.

“I don’t see it that way. It would be if I didn’t think either one of them were capable of starting. It would feel different if I didn’t feel like their progression hadn’t gotten to this point where I think they both can start and play winning football. I’m convinced of it,” Monken said. “I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on.”

Watson brings the longer resume and experience, along with the mobility and processing ability the coaching staff praised during the spring. But he also carries the greater physical uncertainty. Watson has not played since rupturing his Achilles in October 2024.

Watson has completed 61.2% of his passes for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 19 games with the Browns, posting a 9-10 record as a starter.

Sanders has less experience but made progress after taking over during his rookie season. He started seven games, going 3-4 while completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green round out Cleveland’s quarterback room. Gabriel threw for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions during his rookie season, while Green joined the Browns as a sixth-round pick in April. Neither is expected to factor into the starting conversation.

Jared Verse Emerging as New Browns Leader

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Verse will have his own significant transition to navigate when the Browns return. Cleveland acquired the 25-year-old from the Los Angeles Rams in the blockbuster Myles Garrett trade. The Browns also received a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round selection and a 2029 third-rounder.

Garrett was coming off a 23-sack season and another Defensive Player of the Year award. Replacing that production will require contributions from Verse, Mason Graham, Alex Wright, Maliek Collins and the rest of Cleveland’s defensive front.

Verse understands the comparisons are inevitable, but he is not approaching his new opportunity as an imitation of Garrett.

“I’m not here to fill his shoes,” Verse said. “I’m here to bring my own.”

Verse entered the league as the No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 draft and immediately became one of the NFL’s most disruptive young defenders. He recorded 4.5 sacks, 76 pressures, 11 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles on his way to Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

He followed that season with 7.5 sacks, 58 tackles, 27 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in 2025, earning his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection.