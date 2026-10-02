Browns Get Bad News on Mason Graham After Beating Steelers

The Cleveland Browns picked up a big win on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers but lost one of their key defenders.

Mason Graham left the stadium on crutches after the Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, casting uncertainty over the defensive tackle’s breakout season.

“Browns Mason Graham just left the stadium on crutches and in a left knee brace. He was off to a blistering start with 4 sacks,” Cabot said on X.

Graham sustained the knee injury during the first quarter. The Browns initially listed him as questionable to return before ruling him out for the remainder of the game.

The Browns have not released a diagnosis or recovery timetable. Coach Todd Monken said in his postgame press conference that he did not have an update. Whether Graham will miss additional games remains unclear, but his departure leaves Cleveland with an injury concern involving one of its most productive defenders.

Mason Graham Was Delivering a Breakout Season for Browns

Graham had been making the kind of impact Cleveland envisioned when it selected him No. 5 overall out of Michigan in the 2025 NFL draft.

After recording a half-sack across 17 starts as a rookie, Graham entered Thursday with four sacks through three games. He also had 15 tackles, six tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

His performance against the Carolina Panthers offered the clearest example of that progress. Graham finished the 21-18 victory with seven tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss. One sack stopped a fourth-down attempt, while another helped disrupt a late Carolina possession.

Defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg had praised Graham’s preparation as the production began to follow.

“He’s putting it together with his footwork, his hands and his mind and we’re seeing the production,” Rutenberg said.

Graham’s emergence carried added significance after the Browns traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams during the offseason. Cleveland needed other players to take on more responsibility, and Graham had quickly become a disruptive presence inside.

The Browns would have to make some calls on defensive tackles if Graham was to miss an extended period of time.

Browns Defensive Line Faces Injury Questions After Steelers Win

Graham wasn’t the only Browns defensive tackle injured Thursday. Mike Hall Jr. suffered an ankle injury and was carted off the field before returning later in the game. His return provided some relief for a defensive line already operating without Graham. Hall notched a key sack of Aaron Rodgers after the injury.

If Graham misses time, Maliek Collins, Hall and Adin Huntington would be among Cleveland’s options to handle more work inside. Hall’s ankle adds another injury to monitor as the Browns assess their rotation.

Despite the injuries, Cleveland still managed to finish Thursday with a victory. Andre Szmyt’s 56-yard field goal in the closing seconds secured a 27-24 win, moving the Browns to 3-1 and to the top of the AFC North.

The Browns have an extended break before visiting the New York Jets on October 11. Graham’s availability will be a central question as Cleveland prepares for that matchup and awaits more information about his knee.