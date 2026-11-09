Browns Get Bad News on Trade for 70-Sack Veteran

The Cleveland Browns could see Jadeveon Clowney on their field Sunday. Getting him back into their uniform appears far less likely.

Cleveland has been exploring help for its pass-rushing rotation ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, but Houston’s latest win may have taken a familiar option off the table. According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Texans’ position in the playoff race complicates a potential Clowney reunion.

“Texans edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, the former Brown, may have been an option had the Texans lost to the Chargers on Sunday to fall to 2-6, but they dominated the game, 44-22, to keep their playoff hopes alive,” Cabot said. “The Texans, who visit the Browns on Sunday, are second in the AFC South at 3-5 behind the 6-2 Jaguars, and have won three of their last four.”

Cabot said that Cleveland hoped to acquire an edge rusher and possibly a blocking tight end, but no deal was brewing entering Monday. With the deadline approaching, the Browns could be left working with their current group.

Jadeveon Clowney Chose Texans Over Browns Reunion

The Browns already made one push to bring Clowney back this year, hosting the veteran during training camp and expressing optimism about reaching an agreement.

General manager Andrew Berry publicly endorsed a possible reunion despite Clowney’s rocky departure following the 2022 season.

“Really good visit,” Berry said. “Things that we still have to work through. Hopeful that we can add him to the team.”

Clowney ultimately chose Houston, returning to the franchise that drafted him first overall in 2014 and the city where he lives and trains.

“It was a family decision. It wasn’t about the money. It was about legacy and chasing a Super Bowl,” Clowney told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 and SportsTalk 790.

The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract with a $5.5 million base value and incentives that could push it to $8 million. Houston added him to a rotation featuring Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Clowney recorded 11 sacks across his two seasons in Cleveland, including nine in 2021.

Browns’ Run Defense Takes Another Hit Against Saints

Cleveland’s problems up front extend beyond generating pressure. The Browns surrendered 160 rushing yards in Sunday’s 23-22 overtime loss to New Orleans, which entered averaging just 86 yards on the ground. That followed a 200-yard rushing performance by Pittsburgh the previous week.

Audric Estime led the Saints with 72 yards on 15 carries and scored a 2-yard touchdown with 58 seconds remaining in regulation. Quarterback Tyler Shough added 51 rushing yards, while Alvin Kamara finished with 32 as New Orleans handed Cleveland its second consecutive loss.

The Browns also played without defensive tackle Maliek Collins, whose illness kept him out after he missed practice with an elbow injury.

Cleveland’s depth up front took an early blow when Alex Wright suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles during an August joint practice with Buffalo. The Browns signed Derek Barnett after placing Wright on injured reserve, but their search for another edge option has continued.

At 5-4, Cleveland returns home to face Houston on Sunday. Any outside reinforcement through a trade must arrive before Tuesday’s deadline.