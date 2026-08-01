Jared Verse Makes Feelings Clear on Browns Signing Jadeveon Clowney

Jared Verse is pushing for the signing of Jadeveon Clowney after the three-time Pro Bowler and former No. 1 overall pick visited the Cleveland Browns.

Clowney and the Browns are exploring a possible reunion, although no agreement has been reached. However, Verse made it clear that he would welcome the veteran pass rusher to Cleveland.

“Clowney’s obviously one of the best rushers I’ve ever watched,” Verse said. “Watching his film from college and everything like that, that’s one of the biggest reasons I even ever played D-end. So having that dude in the room would be monumental for me. But I will say having that vet presence is probably even bigger than just my personal honor of him.

“Having that vet presence, someone that’s been around the game, someone that can teach you things like that. That’s why I went to the Sack Summit to be around Von Miller, Maxx Crosby, all these high-end rushers because you can learn so much from them.”

Verse is the face of Cleveland’s rebuilt defensive front following the trade of Myles Garrett. However, the Browns are still searching for a proven veteran to pair with him off the edge. Clowney showed last season that he still has plenty to offer.

The 33-year-old led the Dallas Cowboys with 8.5 sacks despite playing only 13 games and making six starts. He added 41 tackles, four passes defended and a forced fumble before closing the season with a career-high three sacks against the New York Giants. Clowney has 66.5 sacks across 12 NFL seasons.

Andrew Berry Addresses Jadeveon Clowney’s Browns Exit

Any reunion would require the Browns and Clowney to move past how his first tenure in Cleveland ended. Clowney signed with the Browns in 2021 and recorded nine sacks while playing opposite Garrett. He returned the following season but managed only two sacks as Cleveland’s defense fell short of expectations.

The relationship fractured late in the year. Clowney publicly criticized the Browns’ use of him and suggested the organization prioritized putting Garrett in favorable situations. Cleveland sent Clowney home before the season finale, and the two sides parted ways during the offseason. Browns general manager Andrew Berry does not believe that episode should prevent the team from bringing him back.

“Number one, reconciliation is possible in life, and I don’t subscribe to the notion of defining people by their worst or best moment,” Berry said. “In this case, it was a moment of weakness (where) he made a mistake, and it’s something you talk through. We’ve maintained a good relationship with JD since 2022. The second thing is, we had him for two years, and it was certainly a lot more positives than negatives despite how it ended. So, we do feel comfortable bringing him back into the organization if it’s the right fit on both sides.”

Berry described Clowney’s visit as productive while acknowledging that there are still details to resolve.

“Really good visit,” Berry said. “Things that we still have to work through. Hopeful that we can add him to the team.”

Browns Defense Controlling Early Training Camp

The Browns’ defense has provided encouraging signs that it can remain a strength despite losing Garrett. Cleveland’s defense held the upper hand through much of the offseason program and has carried that momentum into training camp. The unit intercepted five passes during Saturday’s practice, continuing a difficult opening stretch for the offense.

The Browns will get a better measure of their defensive front when the pads come on next week. That will put more attention on Verse, defensive tackle Mason Graham and the rest of a group attempting to replace the disruption and production Garrett provided for nearly a decade.

Beyond Verse, Alex Wright has starting experience and should be a key part of the pass-rush. Isaiah McGuire and Sam Kamara are competing for larger roles in the rotation.