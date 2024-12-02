Browns Cut Ties With QB Ahead of Matchup With Broncos

The Cleveland Browns have waived quarterback Bailey Zappe ahead of Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos.

The Browns signed Zappe to the active roster on Oct. 22, giving the team some insurance with Dorian Thompson-Robinson dealing with a finger injury and Deshaun Watson out for the year. Zappe did not appear in any games with the Browns but was a notable signing considering his history.

He was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in 2022 and made a name for himself in New England. Zappe compiled a 4-4 record as a starter over two seasons, appearing in 14 games overall. The 25-year-old quarterback has thrown for 2,053 yards, with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Zappe could land back on the practice squad or another team could claim him.

The Browns filled the open roster spot with defensive tackle Jowon Briggs. He is a rookie out of Cincinnati. A seventh-round selection by the Browns this year, Briggs has spent the entire season on the team’s practice squad.

Cleveland also elevated a pair of pass-catchers for the matchup with the Broncos, bringing up Kadarius Toney and Michael Woods II. Wide receiver Cedric Tillman, safety Juan Thornhill, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., defensive tackle Sam Kamara and cornerback Myles Harden will not play against Denver.

Jameis Winston Getting Comfortable With Browns

Veteran Jameis Winston has taken over at quarterback since Watson went down with a torn Achilles. He’s been able to spark the offense with more big plays downfield and consistency.

The Browns are 2-2 with Winston as the starter. He’s passed for 1,266 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.

“I think the big thing is he’s getting more and more comfortable just operating the offense, more and more comfortable with the guys around him, his receivers, his tight ends, backs, body language, how they’re running routes against the different looks and those types of things,” Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “I think obviously, with his experience in this league, that has helped him to be able to just step in and be efficient, be a guy who could come in and operate our offense and do good things for us. Just being able to rely on that experience that he’s had.”

Thompson-Robinson has served as the backup, playing on a few snaps to provide a different look.

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Eager to See Former Team

One of the more notable storylines for the matchup is wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s return to Denver, the team that drafted him in the first round in 2020. The Browns traded for Jeudy this offseason, giving up just fifth and sixth-round picks.

“It just wasn’t working over there,” he added. “I felt like I was a way better player than they used me as. I wanted to go somewhere that would use me, see my full potential and take advantage of it.”

Jeudy has emerged as a potent threat for the Browns, especially following the departure of Amari Cooper — the team’s previous No. 1 receiver. He has 46 catches this season for 645 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Browns are a 5.5-point underdog for the primetime matchup, per ESPN BET.