Baker Mayfield Floated as Browns QB Solution Amid Contract Dispute

The Cleveland Browns could have an unexpected quarterback option next offseason if Baker Mayfield’s contract dispute with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reaches free agency.

Mayfield and the Buccaneers ended extension talks without reaching an agreement before training camp. The former Browns No. 1 overall pick will play the final season of his three-year, $100 million contract and could become a free agent in 2027.

That uncertainty led 92.3 The Fan hosts Jonathan Peterlin and Nick Wilson to float a potential reunion between Mayfield and the Browns.

“If I’m Baker Mayfield, I’m pointing to some of these guys and saying, ‘Why are they getting all this money and but I’m once again getting shorted. I’m not getting the respect.’ He wasn’t given the respect in Cleveland and now he’s not given the respect here (in Tampa Bay),” Peterlin said.

Baker Mayfield Would Have to Put Browns Breakup Behind Him

Any Browns reunion would require both sides to move past an ugly split. Cleveland replaced Mayfield with Deshaun Watson in 2022 and traded him to Carolina after months of uncertainty. Mayfield has remained critical of how the organization handled his exit, recently saying he was treated “like a piece of garbage.”

Peterlin believes money could help Mayfield look beyond those lingering issues.

“If the Browns end up being a seven-win team and the only thing holding you back is the quarterback position,” Wilson said. “And a year from now Baker Mayfield is a free agent … $60 million or $55 million settles a lot of previous grievances.”

Baker Mayfield Prepared to Bet on Himself With Bucs

Mayfield made it clear in June that he wanted an extension completed before training camp. He also acknowledged that the two sides were “not anywhere close” in negotiations.

The Buccaneers gave Mayfield a one-year, $4 million prove-it deal in 2023 after his turbulent stretch after departing the Browns. He responded by leading Tampa Bay to consecutive division titles and earning back-to-back Pro Bowl selections.

Mayfield produced the best season of his career in 2024, completing 71.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. His numbers dipped last season as Tampa Bay finished 8-9, but he still threw for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Mayfield has also started every game during his three seasons with the Buccaneers, providing stability at a position where the Browns have repeatedly lacked it since moving on from him.

Currently, Watson and Shedeur Sanders are competing for the starting job during training camp, with Monken expected to use training camp practices and preseason games to make his decision. Cleveland also has Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green on the roster.

Monken would provide a familiar bridge if the Browns eventually explored bringing Mayfield back. He served as Cleveland’s offensive coordinator during Mayfield’s second season.

“I think Todd Monken is a key difference this time because Todd Monken and Baker Mayfield would be best buds,” Wilson said.

Much would have to happen before a reunion becomes realistic. But if Mayfield reaches free agency and Cleveland exits another season without an answer at quarterback, the opportunity would be at least available.