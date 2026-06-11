Browns Make Final Call on QB Decision as Minicamp Wraps

The Cleveland Browns are leaving minicamp the same way they entered it: without a starting quarterback.

Head coach Todd Monken made it clear that the team is not ready to name a QB1 between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. While Monken would have preferred to have the decision settled by now, the Browns will carry the competition into training camp.

“I don’t see that,” Monken said. “We will start off fall camp just like we’ve been doing. I’d love to have a decision now. We just don’t.”

That leaves Watson and Sanders in a continued battle for the job, with both quarterbacks showing enough during the offseason program to keep the competition open. For Monken, the lack of a decision is not necessarily a problem. It would only be concerning if the Browns did not feel good about either option.

“I don’t see it that way,” Monken said. “It would be if I didn’t think either one of them were capable of starting. I think they both can start and play winning football. I’m convinced of it. I can’t decide now because both have earned the opportunity to compete once we put the pads on.”

The Browns now get a break before training camp, when the competition will enter a more meaningful phase.

Deshaun Watson Still Firmly in Browns QB Competition

Watson has not played a meaningful game in more than a year. But Monken has been encouraged by Watson’s approach so far.

“I think he’s excited to play again and to play at a high level. He puts a lot of pressure on himself so when he’s not right or he makes a mistake, he’s great at owning it,” Monken said. “And I think the things you don’t see out there, you do a little bit. He plays with his feet. That’s going to be a huge weapon for him.”

Watson’s mobility could be a key part of the Browns’ offense if he wins the job. At his Pro Bowl best in the past, Watson has extended plays, stressed defenses outside the pocket, and created opportunities when structure breaks down. Watson is coming off two Achilles surgeries, which has created questions about how he’ll bounce back. But Watson said he’s feeling better than he has in years.

“I’m fully healthy, ready to go. This last year I was able to conquer that,” Watson said. “And I’ll just say I haven’t really been 100% since that Tennessee game in 2023.”

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Showing Significant Progress

Sanders’ rookie season with the Browns showed both promise and growing pains. He went 3-4 as a starter while completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, 7 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Sanders entered the offseason needing to show progress after the uneven rookie season. Monken’s take on Sanders suggests the Browns have seen very encouraging signs, particularly in his ability to operate faster and avoid negative plays.

“I think he’s being more decisive,” Monken said. “His ability to process quicker and get the ball out of his hands and eliminate lost-yards plays is going to be huge for us to be able to stack plays and score.”

Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green remain on the roster but are not under consideration for the starting job.