Baker Mayfield Eyeing Revenge for Browns ‘History’ in Week 2

If there is a time when it would be a good idea for 2018 Cleveland Browns No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield to get hold of his former team, it’s probably right about now. The Browns looked like a mess of a team in Week 1 in Jacksonville, losing 34-10 in the debut of new coach Todd Monken as well as the return to the starting job of quarterback Deshaun Watson–the guy who was supposed to make Browns fans forget about the ups and downs that came with Mayfield’s tenure in Cleveland.

The Browns were out of sorts, and while the bulk of the attention will naturally land on Watson and his poor outing (16-for-22 passing, 205 yards, one interception and one touchdown), the fact is that the Browns’ new-look defense under coordinator Mike Rutenberg was a shell of itself, allowing 360 yards of offense and giving up 245 yards passing and four touchdowns to jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Mayfield should be licking his chops.

Browns ‘Just the Next Opponent’

The Buccaneers, though, will enter Week 2 with the same 0-1 record as the Browns, though their loss came in a tight 33-27 road decision to the Bengals, one of the better teams in the AFC. Mayfield was 23-for-28 passing for 216 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. But he lost three fumbles, and with running back Bucky Irving losing a fumble, too, the Bucs’ mistakes put them in too deep a hole.

But it’s on, at last, to Browns vs. Baker.

Mayfield was still digesting his poor ball security when he was asked about facing the team he helmed for four seasons before he was unceremoniously cut loose.

As he said: “Just the next opponent. For us to be able to make the corrections we need. I thought there was a lot of good stuff out there, we just didn’t come out on the right side of it. So we’ll make the corrections we need to and move forward and Cleveland happens to be our next opponent, the home opener. Got a bad taste in our mouth, look forward to getting it out.”

Baker Mayfield Has History

Mayfield was also asked about taking on the Browns in the wake of a tough loss to Cincinnati, and whether he needs to temper his emotions heading into the game.

He acknowledged there were some deep feelings to contend with.

Said Mayfield: “Obviously, there’s history there. There’s no way to go around that. But it’s, it’s still the next one. That’s the most important one, I said that to you guys over the years. It doesn’t matter who it is, the most important one is the next one. We got—I’ve got to get some stuff fixed. We got to move forward.”

‘No Way to Sugarcoat’ Browns vs. Baker Mayfield

According to Football Database, Mayfield is No. 3 on the all-time list of wins as a quarterback of the Browns, a remarkable feat considering he did not make it to his second contract in Cleveland. He was notably immature during his time with the team, but over the years, it has become clear that the Browns gave up too early on him. He earned Pro Bowl nods in 2023 and 2024 with the Bucs, going 27-24 with a 97.4 quarterback rating and two playoff appearances.

He was a bit more open about facing the Browns during the offseason, in an appearance on the “Green Light” podcast with Chris Long.

“First home game’s Cleveland,” Mayfield said. “I mean, there’s no way to sugarcoat that one. That one means a lot. For it to be the first home game, I think also is exciting, you know, for the new-look team that we have.”