The 10 Best Browns Players of All Time, Ranked

The Cleveland Browns have a history like no other in the National Football League. Founded in 1944 by Arthur B. McBride, they began play in 1946 in the All-America Football Conference, winning four championships before the league folded in 1949. The Browns joined the NFL in 1950, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, 35-10, in their first game.

In the 1950s, they won three NFL championships under head coach Paul Brown and a fourth in 1964 under Blanton Collier. Despite early success, they have never reached the Super Bowl since its inception in 1967.

In 1995, owner Art Modell announced the team would move to Baltimore for the 1996 season, leading to outrage from fans. An agreement for the Browns’ return in 1999 allowed Modell to relinquish the name and history, with the Baltimore team becoming the Ravens.

The Browns returned in 1999, but success has been elusive in the decades since, despite having 23 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Picking the top 10 players in Browns history was no easy feat, but we went with those who really made a mark during their time in Cleveland, while also considering how they performed in both the regular season and the playoffs. Here’s a look at who made the cut.

*Note: All titles, awards and stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the Browns only. All stats are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Lou Groza, T/K

Years as a Brown: 1946-1959, 1961-1967

Championships & Awards: 4-time NFL Champion 4-time All-Pro 9-time Pro Bowl

Career regular season stats: 268 games 264 field goals made 1,608 points scored

Career postseason stats: 17 games 13 field goals made

Iconic performance: Groza’s most iconic performance came on a 16-yard converted field goal in the final seconds of the 1950 NFL Championship game to give the Browns a 30-28 lead over the Los Angeles Rams.

Lou Groza, a legendary Browns kicker from 1946 to 1959 and again from 1961 to 1967, appeared in 268 regular-season games, converted 264 field goals, and scored 1,608 points. Groza earned four NFL championships, four All-Pro selections, and nine Pro Bowl nods. Also known as “The Toe” Groza was a larger-than-life character for the Browns and more than just a kicker. Groza is the all-time points leader for the Browns and also played offensive tackle, putting him at the number 10 spot on our list.

9. Paul Warfield, WR

Years as a Brown: 1964-1969, 1976-1977

Championships & Awards: 3-time Pro Bow

Career regular season stats: 97 games 5,210 receiving yards 52 receiving touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 7 games 404 receiving yards 1 receiving touchdown

Iconic performance: Warfield’s most iconic performance was on December 17, 1966, in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles where he caught six passes for 161 yards receiving.

Paul Warfield played for the Browns from 1964 to 1969 and again from 1976 to 1977. In 97 regular-season games, he recorded 5,210 receiving yards and 52 touchdowns, earning three Pro Bowl selections. Warfield’s most famous season came when he was with the Miami Dolphins but he had some memorable years with the Browns as well ranking sixth in Brown’s history for receiving yards and ninth on our list of best Browns players of all time.

8. Bernie Kosar, QB

Years as a Brown: 1985-1993

Championships & Awards: Pro Bowl (1987)

Career regular season stats: 105 games 21,904 passing yards 116 passing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 7 games 1,860 passing yards 15 passing touchdowns

Iconic performance: Kosar’s most iconic performance was on November 10, 1986, in a game against the Miami Dolphins, when he threw for 401 passing yards.

Bernie Kosar is a legendary figure in Browns history, serving as quarterback from 1985 to 1993. In 105 regular-season games, he recorded 21,904 passing yards and 116 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 1987. Kosar also led the Browns to three AFC Championship games making him worthy of the number eight spot on our list of best Browns players ever.

7. Nick Chubb, RB

Years as a Brown: 2018-2023

Championships & Awards: 4-time Pro Bowl

Career regular season stats: 77 games 6,511 rushing yards 48 rushing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 2 games 145 rushing yards

Iconic performance: Chubb’s most iconic performance was in Week 4 of the 2019 season in a game against the Baltimore Ravens , when he rushed for 165 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Nick Chubb has emerged as one of the best running backs in Browns history since being drafted in 2018. Through 2023, he has played in 77 regular-season games, recording 6,511 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns. Even after not yet returning from a knee injury that ended his 2023 season Chubb is still worthy of the number seven spot on our list because the pace he was on before getting hurt was one of the best we’ve ever seen from a Browns running back.

6. Clay Matthews Jr., LB

Years as a Brown: 1978-1993

Championships & Awards: 4-time Pro Bowl

Career regular season stats: 232 games 75 solo tackles 24 forced fumbles 14 interceptions

Career postseason stats: 10 games 2 sacks 1 interception

Iconic performance: Matthews’ most iconic performance was in a playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on January 6, 1990, when he intercepted Bills quarterback Jim Kelly late in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Clay Matthews Jr. played for the Browns from 1978 to 1993 and was one the most feared linebackers in franchise history. He appeared in 232 regular-season games, recording 75 solo tackles, 24 forced fumbles, and 14 interceptions. Matthews was a menace at the linebacker position for the Browns and flew all over the field on defense. His ability to create turnovers through forced fumbles and interceptions lands him at the number six spot on our list.

5. Myles Garrett, DE

Years as a Brown: 2017-2024

Championships & Awards: Defensive Player of the Year (2023) 3-time First-Team All-Pro

Career regular season stats: 105 games 92.5 sacks 219 solo tackles 19 forced fumbles

Career postseason stats: 3 games 1 sack 5 solo tackles

Iconic performance: Garrett’s most iconic performance was on September 26, 2021, in a game against the Chicago Bears , when he recorded 4.5 sacks.

Myles Garrett has established himself as one of the most dominant defensive players in Browns history since being drafted in 2017. So far through 2024, he has played in 105 regular-season games, recording 92.5 sacks and 219 solo tackles. In 2023 Garrett became the first Browns player ever to be named the Defensive Player of the Year. For now, Garrett is number five on our list because his career is still playing out, but at the rate he is going by the end of his career he could very well move up the list.

4. Ozzie Newsome, TE

Years as a Brown: 1978-1990

Championships & Awards: First Team All-Pro (1984)

Career regular season stats: 198 games 662 receptions 7,980 receiving yards 47 receiving touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 10 games 27 receptions 373 receiving yards 1 touchdown

Iconic performance: Newsome’s most iconic performance was on October 14, 1984, in a game against the New York Jets where he set a then single-season record for receptions in a game with 14.

Ozzie Newsome excelled as a tight end for the Browns from 1978 to 1990. In 198 regular-season games, he recorded 662 receptions for 7,980 yards and 47 touchdowns. A First Team All-Pro in 1984, Newsome still holds the Browns’ record for receiving yards with 7,980 landing him at number four on our list of best Browns players ever.

3. Joe Thomas, OL

Years as a Brown: 2007-2017

Championships & Awards: 6-time First-Team All-Pro 2-time Second-Team All-Pro

Career regular season stats: 167 games 10,363 consecutive snaps 30 sacks allowed on 6,680 pass-blocking snaps



Joe Thomas, an offensive lineman for the Browns from 2007 to 2017, played 167 regular-season games and logged 10,363 consecutive snaps. Known for his exceptional blocking, he allowed only 30 sacks on 6,680 pass-blocking snaps during his career. Consistency and reliability are two words that perfectly describe why Thomas deserves the number three spot on our list. He may not have been around when the Browns were any good, but during his time he was among the best in the league.

2. Otto Graham, QB

Years as a Brown: 1946-1955 Championships & Awards: 3-time NFL Champion 3-time NFL MVP 7-time All-Pro Career regular season stats: 126 games 23,584 passing yards 174 passing touchdowns Career postseason stats: 12 games 2,101 yards passing 14 passing touchdowns Iconic performance: Graham’s most iconic performance was in the 1954 NFL Championship game where he threw 3 touchdown passes and ran for 3 additional touchdowns in a blowout win over the Detroit Lions



Otto Graham, the Browns quarterback from 1946 to 1955, played in 126 regular-season games, passing for 23,584 yards and 174 touchdowns. He secured three NFL championships, three MVP awards, and seven All-Pro selections. Graham’s three championships along with the fact that he still holds the NFL yards per pass attempt record with 9 yards per attempt warrants his spot on the list.

1. Jim Brown, FB

Years as a Brown: 1957-1965 Championships & Awards: NFL Champion (1964) 8-time All-Pro 3-time NFL Most Valuable Player Career regular season stats: 118 games 12,312 rushing yards 106 rushing touchdowns Career postseason stats: 4 games 241 yards rushing 1 touchdown Iconic performance: Brown’s most iconic performance was on November 24, 1957, when he rushed for a career-high of 237 yards with four touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams



























Jim Brown is often considered the greatest player in Browns’ history. In over 118 regular-season games, he rushed for an incredible 12,312 yards and 106 touchdowns. He helped lead the team to an NFL Championship in 1964 and earned eight All-Pro selections and three MVP awards in his tenure with the team. With the pedigree of a winner and the numbers to back it up Brown was an easy choice for the best Cleveland Browns player of all time.

