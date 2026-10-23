Browns Give Blunt Reason for Backing Watson Over Shedeur Sanders

Todd Monken’s decision to start Deshaun Watson over Shedeur Sanders came down to what he saw when the veteran quarterback was at his best.

On The Pivot, the Cleveland Browns coach revisited the competition and offered a candid explanation of what separated the two quarterbacks in his staff’s eyes.

“It wasn’t like Shedeur didn’t have his fair share of great plays, but we just saw a little bit more from Deshaun at the top end,” Monken said. “I think what we saw as a collective staff was his best. I think you try to look at what a player’s best is and then try to minimize the weaknesses. I think that’s with every player. I think that’s what we saw with Deshaun.”

Monken named Watson the starter on August 24, following an evaluation that included the offseason program, training camp, a joint practice with Buffalo and two preseason games. At the time, he acknowledged the decision had not come easily.

Todd Monken Points to Change in Deshaun Watson’s Reception

The decision to go with Watson did not come without some blowback. But Monken pointed to the Browns’ Week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers as a moment that showed how quickly Watson’s reception in Cleveland could change.

“So here we go from being booed, to they don’t want him as the starter, to we’re playing the Steelers, and we introduce him last coming out of the tunnel, and they cheer the heck out of him,” Monken said. “And that just goes to tell you what our fans really want. They want good football. They want our players to play well. They want something to cheer about, something that gives them optimism.”

Cleveland beat Pittsburgh 27-24 that night thanks to a late go-ahead drive, giving Monken and Watson a division win on a national stage.

The next step is making that level of offensive play more dependable. The Browns have continued finding ways to win, but their latest victory required another late escape after an unproductive first half.

Browns Still Searching for Consistency With Watson

The Browns improved to 4-2 and moved into first place in the AFC North with their 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland managed just 46 net yards before halftime and punted on all five first-half possessions.

Watson delivered when the Browns needed him late. His 33-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy helped set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal, capping a 10-play, 62-yard possession. It marked Cleveland’s fourth late go-ahead drive of the season.

The finish gave Monken another example of Watson making a crucial play. It also left the coach confronting how little the offense had accomplished earlier.

“Deshaun, he knows he can play better. We can play better around him. But he’s just got something in him, the ability to make a play when needed,” Monken said. “We just kind of flatten out some of the other ups and downs that we have. And it starts with me, starts with our offensive staff. And that’s going to always be the case. It’s a we thing, not an individual thing.”

Monken offered a similar acknowledgment during The Pivot interview.

“It’s a work in progress,” he said. “We’re always under construction.”

The Browns’ next opportunity to put together a more complete offensive performance comes Sunday when they travel to face the 1-5 Tennessee Titans.