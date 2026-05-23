Browns Preparing for Deshaun Watson Verdict

The Cleveland Browns are preparing fans for the reality of Deshaun Watson returning as their starting quarterback.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com addressed the Browns’ approach to Watson’s return in her latest mailbag Q&A, detailing a coordinated push from ownership and coaching staff to ease fans into the possibility of Watson starting again.

“The Browns recognize that Watson is unpopular with many fans, but they believe fans will come around if he wins the job and plays well,” Cabot wrote. “It’s also why you’ve heard members of the organization praising Watson recently, including owners Jimmy Haslam and J.W. Johnson, GM Andrew Berry, and coach Todd Monken. They know they have to ease fans into the notion of Watson starting again, and they do have a plan, which includes Watson addressing the media at some point for the first time since he first ruptured the Achilles in October of 2024. It will be a process.”

As Cabot noted, Watson has not spoken to reporters in over a year. He took heat for not doing so during veteran minicamp in April, while Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel did.

“If Deshaun doesn’t want to speak in front of the media or he doesn’t want to speak before the fans because his feelings are hurt because of what’s transpired, then ask for your release. Get out of town,” Nick Wilson of 92.3 The Fan said. “If you want to be the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, you have to speak to the media. Shedeur is out here.”

Haslam, Monken Back Watson Ahead of Browns OTAs

The public praise of Watson starts at the top. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam once called the team’s blockbuster trade for Watson a “big swing and miss.” But he stuck a different tone this offseason.

“Deshaun has a great chance, fresh start, offensive-minded coach, who has in his past been able to work with all kinds of different quarterbacks and make them successful,” Haslam said. “So, Deshaun has a great chance to do that now. We talked to him the other day, he said he weighs the [least] he has in several years. … Let’s see what Deshaun can do. We’re all excited.”

Coach Todd Monken, speaking to reporters during OTAs, echoed that sentiment, framing Watson’s situation as a genuine fresh start under new leadership.

“Well, he’s been great. I think everybody would say it – I’m all for a clean slate. I want the best for every player we have, every coach – I want the best for everybody in this world to have a great life,” Monken said. “I think it’s really cool that he still has an opportunity, with a change, to showcase his ability and see where he’s at. I’m all for it.”

Shedeur Sanders Gives Browns Interesting Alternative

Watson’s path back to the starting job is not guaranteed. Sanders has continued to generate significant excitement among the Cleveland fan base and represents a compelling alternative.

Sanders finished his first NFL season with a 3-4 record as a starter, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It was an uneven debut by most measures, but Monken has spoken openly about the former Colorado star’s upside, giving the Browns reason to let the quarterback competition play out on merit rather than entering camp with a predetermined favorite.

The financial piece also matters. Sanders is playing on a fifth-round rookie contract, which would be a major advantage if he proves capable of handling the starting job. A low-cost starter at quarterback would give Cleveland more flexibility to build around him, especially after years of limited financial wiggle room tied to Watson’s fully guaranteed $230 million deal.