Browns ‘Likely’ to Inquire About Trade for 49ers Star WR Brandon Aiyuk

The Cleveland Browns could be in the mix for disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk requested a trade on Tuesday, July 16, just a week before the 49ers veterans report for training camp. The 26-year-old pass-catcher is seeking a new deal after putting up the best season of his career.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes the team will inquire about trading for Aiyuk — if they haven’t already.

“With 49ers leading receiver Brandon Aiyuk formally requesting a trade on Tuesday, the Browns should call and inquire about him, and they’ll likely do so if they haven’t already,” Cabot said. “Just because some teams, including the Patriots, have already been told by the 49ers that they’re not willing to trade Aiyuk, the Browns shouldn’t be deterred.”

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. Aiyuk was a first-round pick in 2020 and is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He is currently set to make $14.124 million next season.

The 49ers’ current offer on the table for Aiyuk is around $26 million per season, per Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle. That’s below some notable wide receiver contracts signed this offseason, including Justin Jefferson ($35 million) and AJ Brown ($32 million).

Browns Could Offer Amari Cooper for Brandon Aiyuk

The Browns are a suitor because they could offer Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper in a potential deal. Cooper, 30, is older than Aiyuk, 26, but is still an elite pass-catcher who could fit into the 49ers’ plans.

Cooper is also seeking a lucrative extension. He skipped OTAs and mandatory minicamp in June to send a message to the Browns that he wants a new deal. Cooper is heading into the final year of a five-year, $100 million deal he signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

“[The Browns] have something unique to offer in a possible trade scenario in the form of No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper, who held out of mandatory minicamp for an extension,” Cabot said. “If [the 49ers] are seeking a suitable replacement at a lower price, Cooper could be their man. A five-time Pro Bowler, Cooper is coming off one of his best career seasons and shows no signs of slowing down.”

If the Browns were to land Aiyuk, they would have to find a way to pay him. Cleveland and general manager Andrew Berry have been creative with the cap but could find that task challenging.

Browns Want to Work Out Amari Cooper Situation

A trade for Aiyuk seems like a longshot, so the Browns are likely more focused on figuring out a path forward with Cooper. He’s their unquestioned No. 1 option in the passing game, and they want to give quarterback Deshaun Watson as many weapons as possible as he returns from shoulder surgery.

Berry recently spoke on the situation with Cooper and gave his Pro Bowl receiver a very positive review.

“What I will say about Amari is since he’s been a member of the Cleveland Browns, he’s obviously been a high-level, Pro Bowl-caliber receiver,” Berry said during a June 17 appearance on NFL Network. “But he’s also a great teammate and he’s a great professional. We’re happy to have him as a member of the organization.

“Sometimes all teams will have periods where they go through this type of situation, but it does not change our affinity for Amari. We’ll navigate the business considerations, the business aspects, as it goes, but he is a big part of our team, and just as important, he’s a big part of our culture.”

The Browns veterans will report for training camp on July 23.