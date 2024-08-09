Browns Hit Roadblock in Brandon Aiyuk Trade Talks

The Cleveland Browns are “unlikely” to land San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk in a trade despite ongoing discussions.

The Browns were one of the front-runners for Aiyuk’s services. Cleveland and San Francisco agreed to the “framework” of a trade that would bring Aiyuk to Cleveland, according to a report from Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area on August 5.

However, with Aiyuk entering the final year of his rookie deal, he holds the power to determine his next move. He’s currently evaluating the contract extension offered by the Browns and considering whether Cleveland is where he wants to continue his career.

The answer seems to be “no” on those fronts and the 49ers are pushing to prevent a trade and keep Aiyuk in their arsenal.

“49ers star WR Brandon Aiyuk recently had a sit-down meeting with Kyle Shanahan and others in the organization where ‘some open and candid thoughts were expressed.’ The two sides have since restarted negotiations on a long-term deal and there is some optimism that Aiyuk could remain in SF. Situation remains “very fluid” but a sudden development,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported. “It’s also my understanding that the Browns, who have been in pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk, are under the impression that they are unlikely to acquire him in a trade.”

Browns Strong at Receiver Without Brandon Aiyuk

The Browns were not desperate to land Aiyuk. Cleveland has built up its receiving corps over the years through various trades, yielding them Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Jerry Jeudy.

“I feel really good about that room,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on August 6. “I think we have a bunch of different types of skill sets in there and I think that’s important to have variety. … They’re working hard, but it’s a good mix of young guys, older guys, vets, you have some speed, you have ability to separate those types of things. I think there’s some really good traits in there.”

Cooper likely would have been involved in a swap for Aiyuk, which had the fan base torn. Cooper is four years older than Aiyuk but has been a steady producer and a leader in the locker room.

“I mean, we all know Amari on the field. We can see that; you can see it on tape, you can see it on TV. But what people sometimes don’t realize about Amari is how strong of a leader he is for our team, and specifically our younger players that are in the room,” Browns wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea said on August 6. “Amari’s leadership is very strong despite not being at times a very vocal person.”

Browns Can Still Extend Amari Cooper

The Browns and Cooper agreed to a restructured contract prior to training camp. Cooper held out of mandatory minicamp as part of his effort to land a new deal.

The restructuring was a compromise. Cooper had his $20 million for this season guaranteed and the Browns added $5 million in incentives. The Browns opted not to add more years, meaning Cooper can be a free agent next offseason.

“I’m content for sure. Obviously I wanted more guarantees in the contract, just because I feel like I’ve earned it,” Cooper said on Thursday, July 25. “But you know, you can always get what you wish for all the time. It’s definitely noted. If I have to go earn it, that’s what I’ll do.”

Cooper recorded 1,250 yards on 72 catches last season, earning the fifth Pro Bowl nod of his career.