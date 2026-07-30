Browns Break Silence on Rookie Amid Unexplained Absence

Cleveland Browns rookie tight end Joe Royer remains away from the team and little detail is known about his absence.

Royer missed the Browns’ first full training camp practice on Wednesday, July 29, and was again absent Thursday. The team listed his absence as personal but offered no additional details.

General manager Andrew Berry addressed Royer’s situation Thursday, making it clear the fifth-round pick has the organization’s support.

“Out of respect to him and his privacy, I’m not going to go into the details other than to say that he has our full support,” Berry said. “We’re really happy that he’s focused on kind of resolving this matter. I don’t have a definite timeline in terms of when he’s going to be back, but when he does return, which will hopefully be sooner rather than later, we’ll get him ramped up quickly and reintegrated in everything.”

Reason for Joe Royer’s Absence Remains Unclear

The Browns chose not to disclose the nature of Royer’s personal matter or indicate how much time he could miss. Royer participated when Cleveland’s rookies and quarterbacks opened camp earlier this month, but he was not present when the full roster took the field.

Berry’s comments suggest the team is allowing Royer to take the time he needs rather than pushing for an immediate return. Cleveland’s first preseason game is on August 15.

Royer also faced scrutiny earlier this offseason after videos involving him circulated online. The Browns have not indicated whether that situation is related to his absence, leaving the circumstances surrounding the personal matter unclear.

Browns Had Significant Plans for Joe Royer

Royer’s absence interrupts an important developmental stretch for the No. 170 overall pick. The Cincinnati product was expected to compete for a role behind second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Royer offers the size and receiving ability, something Berry highlighted after selecting him.

“Joe has size, really good hands,” Berry said following the draft. “He is a player that can produce both in the Y, which is kind of your traditional inline role, and the F role, which is a little bit more of a receiving role. So to have that flexibility in the room is helpful and important.”

Royer caught 79 passes for 937 yards and seven touchdowns during his two seasons at Cincinnati. He broke Travis Kelce’s school record for receptions by a tight end with 50 catches in 2024.

Cleveland has other options behind Fannin, including Jack Stoll, Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates and seventh-round rookie Carsen Ryan. Still, every missed practice costs Royer valuable work as he attempts to carve out a role in Todd Monken’s offense.

The Browns are also looking to replace longtime tight end and former Pro Bowler David Njoku, creating an opportunity for someone in the group to claim a significant role. Cleveland chose not to re-sign Njoku and he inked a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Royer entered camp with a chance to push for playing time, but his continued absence has allowed the other contenders to gain ground.