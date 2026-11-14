Browns Browns Bring Back Rookie Yet Again in Latest Roster Shuffle

Carsen Ryan has been cut twice in less than three weeks, but the Cleveland Browns are giving their rookie tight end another shot on the active roster.

The Browns announced Saturday that they signed Ryan from the practice squad. Cleveland also placed fullback Michael Burton on injured reserve with a calf injury and elevated tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden for Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans.

For Ryan, it marks another turn in a busy stretch that has included two trips through waivers and multiple returns to help on game day. He has appeared in eight games this season despite the recent uncertainty surrounding his roster spot.

Cleveland selected the BYU product in the seventh round at No. 248 overall. Ryan caught 45 passes for 620 yards and three touchdowns during his final college season, but establishing a steady place on the Browns’ roster has proved more difficult.

Carsen Ryan Has Been Caught in Browns Roster Shuffle

Ryan’s recent back-and-forth began October 26, when the Browns waived him to make room for Dillon Gabriel. The quarterback was returning from injured reserve, and Ryan became the corresponding roster casualty.

Cleveland brought Ryan back to its practice squad October 28 and elevated him October 31 for the Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns then signed him to the active roster November 4. That stay was especially brief. Cleveland waived Ryan the following day.

He returned to the practice squad November 7 and was immediately elevated for the New Orleans Saints game. That same day, Cleveland signed defensive tackle Sam Kamara to the active roster.

Saturday’s move gives Ryan another place on the 53-man roster after those temporary elevations. The sequence shows how the Browns have continued to use the rookie even while making his roster spot available to address other needs.

Michael Burton Injury Adds Context to Ryan’s Return

Burton’s move to injured reserve leaves Cleveland without a fullback who appeared in its first nine games, including two starts. Ryan has some experience preparing for those responsibilities.

During training camp, head coach Todd Monken discussed the work involved in expanding Ryan’s role beyond tight end.

“He’s still a work in progress. He’s a rookie, we’re asking him to do things in the backfield as a fullback, which he didn’t do,” Monken said August 18.

Monken also praised Ryan’s physicality and durability while noting that his blocking technique remained under development. That background could become more relevant with Burton unavailable.

The Browns added another option by elevating Mitchell-Paden, who rejoined their practice squad November 10 after spending most of this season on Houston’s practice squad. He previously spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons on Cleveland’s practice squad.

Cleveland hosts Houston before its Week 11 bye, giving the rookie another opportunity to make his latest promotion last.