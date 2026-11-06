Browns Cut Rookie One Day After Promoting Him

The Cleveland Browns reversed course on rookie tight end Carsen Ryan one day after bringing him back to the active roster.

Cleveland announced Thursday that it had waived Ryan, a seventh-round pick who was promoted from the practice squad Wednesday. The move came as the Browns prepared for their Week 9 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

The team’s announcement provided no explanation for the decision and did not include a corresponding addition. Ryan’s sudden exit drew the attention of Browns reporter Zac Jackson, who questioned what might follow.

“This indicates they need a spot for someone else, so curious what’s next,” Jackson wrote on X.

The Browns had signed Ryan to the active roster Wednesday while adding running back Hassan Haskins to the practice squad. One day later, Ryan was back on waivers. His release creates another roster decision for general manager Andrew Berry during a week already dominated by uncertainty at quarterback.

Ryan Has Moved Between Browns Roster and Practice Squad

Thursday’s transaction continued a busy stretch for the BYU product. Cleveland previously waived Ryan on October 26 when it activated quarterback Dillon Gabriel from injured reserve. Ryan subsequently returned to the practice squad and was elevated for the Week 8 game in Pittsburgh before Wednesday’s promotion.

He has appeared in seven games this season, although his role has primarily come on special teams.

The Browns selected Ryan with the No. 248 overall pick in April. He finished his college career at BYU after previous stops at UCLA and Utah.

During his final college season, Ryan caught 45 passes for 620 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. That production helped him earn a chance to develop in Cleveland’s tight end room, though it has not yet translated into a regular role on offense. His earlier return to the practice squad shows that being waived did not end his time with the Browns. Whether Cleveland takes that route again remains to be seen

Harold Fannin Injury Adds Another Tight End Question

The timing of Ryan’s release became more notable when Harold Fannin Jr. appeared on Thursday’s injury report with a groin issue. Fannin was limited in practice. The Browns had not ruled him out against New Orleans or announced how much the injury could affect his workload.

Fannin and Blake Whiteheart are the remaining tight ends on Cleveland’s active roster. John FitzPatrick is on the practice squad, and rookie Joe Royer remains on the reserve/non-football illness list.

Fannin is coming off a career-high 154 receiving yards against Pittsburgh, making his availability a much bigger immediate concern for the offense than Ryan’s limited offensive role.

Cleveland’s next injury report and any follow-up roster move should provide a clearer picture of the tight ends available for Sunday.