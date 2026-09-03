Browns Bring in Former National Champ for Tryout

The Cleveland Browns are continuing to evaluate available talent as they prepare for Week 1.

Cleveland brought in five players for tryouts Thursday, including former Georgia defensive tackle Zion Logue. Offensive tackles Luke Felix-Fualalo and Bayron Matos and defensive tackles Aaron Graves and Kristian Williams also participated.

Logue is the only member of the group who was selected in the NFL Draft. The Atlanta Falcons used a sixth-round pick on him in 2024 after he helped Georgia win consecutive national championships.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound defender appeared in 50 games during his five seasons with the Bulldogs, making 16 starts. He finished his college career with 52 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Logue spent his rookie season on Atlanta’s practice squad before joining the Buffalo Bills. He appeared in three regular-season games for Buffalo in 2025, collecting four tackles and half a sack. The Bills released Logue during their final roster cuts this summer.

Browns Look at Multiple Defensive Tackles

Three of the five players Cleveland evaluated Thursday play along the defensive interior.

Graves signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent following a productive career at Iowa. He recorded 122 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 52 games for the Hawkeyes.

Williams entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2025. He played at Oregon before transferring to Missouri, finishing his college career with 107 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks across 63 games.

The Browns’ interest in additional defensive-line depth comes after Kalia Davis was placed on injured reserve. Davis must miss at least the first four games of the season.

Cleveland still has Mason Graham, Maliek Collins, Mike Hall Jr. and Adin Huntington available on the interior. Hall could see an expanded role while Davis is sidelined after appearing in nine games and recording 1.5 sacks last season.

Browns Also Explore Offensive Line Depth

Felix-Fualalo and Matos gave the Browns two massive developmental options to examine at offensive tackle.

Felix-Fualalo stands 6-foot-7 and played collegiately at Utah and Hawaii. He started 15 games over his final two seasons with the Rainbow Warriors and signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2025. He later joined the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

Matos is also listed at 6-foot-7 and weighs 334 pounds. The Dominican Republic native originally played college basketball at New Mexico and South Florida before transitioning to football. He spent the 2024 season on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad through the International Player Pathway program and later joined the Indianapolis Colts.

Cleveland kept 10 offensive linemen on its initial 53-man roster, but Thursday’s workouts show the team is continuing to examine its options. The Browns have rebuilt their entire offensive line group this offseason and have focused on players who can be versatile and potentially play multiple positions if called upon.

The Browns will open the season on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.