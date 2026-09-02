Browns DT Mike Hall Addresses Beef With Teammate

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is ready to move forward after taking a questionable hit from teammate Quinshon Judkins during training camp.

The hit occurred during an August 1 non-padded practice when Hall appeared to be vulnerable after disengaging from a blocker. Judkins was releasing out of the backfield when he drove into Hall and sent him crashing to the ground.

Hall returned briefly but subsequently missed more than two weeks of practice with an undisclosed injury. The Browns never publicly connected his absence to the hit. Hall said the two have moved past the moment.

“We’re teammates at the end of the day. It’s just a little mishap on the field,” Hall said. “Other than that, he’s my brother at the end of the day. Still my teammate. Getting ready to play Jacksonville and that’s what I’m worried about.”

Hall said the two are not avoiding each other and still speak — as teammates do.

“Got to talk to him at some time,” Hall said. “Like I said, we’re still teammates.”

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Owned Mistake With Mike Hall

Browns head coach Todd Monken did not defend Judkins’ hit. He met with the second-year running back and used the incident as a lesson about controlling emotions.

“In the heat of the moment, what happened on the practice field — and I’ve met with Quinshon about it — there is a certain amount of regret at the moment when it happens,” Monken said. “We’re going to fall short. Are you going to own it? And then are we going to fix it? That’s just a speed bump. That’s all it is. It was a mistake.”

Judkins later acknowledged that he needed to handle the situation differently.

“For me, it was just basically you’ve got to protect the team, got to protect your teammates,” Judkins said. “Even though you guys are out there competing, at the end of the day, we’re not against each other.”

The physicality occasionally boiled over throughout Monken’s first training camp, with the defense showing some extra effort on Judkins during one practice that was called off early.

Mike Hall Could Take on Expanded Role With Browns

Hall dealt with multiple setbacks during the offseason and training camp but remained engaged while sidelined. He returned to practice on Aug. 18 and finished the preseason healthy enough to secure his place in Cleveland’s defensive line rotation.

His availability became more important after the Browns placed Kalia Davis on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury. Davis must miss at least four games, leaving Hall and Adin Huntington as the primary rotational tackles behind Mason Graham and Maliek Collins.

Hall has appeared in just 17 games since the Browns selected him in the second round of the 2024 draft. He has recorded 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits while dealing with a suspension and multiple injuries.

Cleveland also experimented with Hall on the edge during the preseason. He started at defensive end against the Buffalo Bills and recorded a sack, offering the Browns another option following Alex Wright’s season-ending Achilles injury.