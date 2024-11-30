Broncos Respond to Bold Callout From Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has left no doubt about his intentions when he faces his former team, the Denver Broncos, on Monday Night Football.

Jeudy spent his first four seasons with the Broncos. He arrived in Cleveland this offseason via trade, with the Browns giving up just fifth- and sixth-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Broncos selected Jeudy No. 15 overall in 2020 but never lived up to his draft spot. In 44 games with Denver, he managed 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns, never breaking 1,000 yards in a season. He has a point to prove in his first matchup against his former team.

“My feelings? I just want to go back up there and whip their (expletive),” Jeudy told TheLandOnDemand.com.

A matchup to watch will be between Jeudy and Broncos star coverman Pat Surtain II.

“It’s going to be a fun matchup,’’ Jeudy said. “I’ve known Pat since little league, being competing against him down there my whole life. To finally get the opportunity to go against him on this big stage, it’s going to be fun.”

Broncos Expect Jerry Jeudy to Have ‘Juice Flowing’

Surtain is also ready for the clash with Jeudy, whom he knows well from their time together in Denver and college at Alabama.

“I think he’s going to be fired up,’’ Surtain said. “Obviously, I think he’s going to have a lot of juice going, a lot of juice flowing. He’s very competitive.

“It’s going to be like a couple of practices we shared here in the past and practices at Alabama. It’s going to be a lot of good competes.”

Courtland Sutton, Jeudy’s former wide receiver counterpart in Denver, mirrored the sentiment expressed by Surtain.

“He’s a competitor, man,’’ Sutton said. “I have so much love and respect for Jerry. I think he’s one of the most talented guys I’ve shared the field with. … I wish nothing but many blessings and a lot of highlights coming to him. … But going into this week, I think our defense is going to do what they need to do. He’s got a tough matchup with (Surtain).’’

Jerry Jeudy Emerging as Top Option for Browns

The Browns extended Jeudy shortly after the trade. He signed a three-year extension worth up to $58 million. It was a somewhat risky deal at the time, but if Jeudy keeps trending up, it’ll be a steal.

With Amari Cooper now with the Buffalo Bills, Jeudy has emerged as the top option for the Browns’ passing game. Jeudy is averaging 94.75 yards per game over the team’s last four games.

A significant factor in Jeudy’s spike in production has been Jameis Winston taking over at quarterback. The Browns are 2-2 in Winston’s starts and explosive plays downfield have become more common than they were with Deshaun Watson.

“Jameis is a great quarterback,’’ Jeudy said. “Just his energy in the locker room, on the field, I just feel like that’s the type of guy you just need around. That’s the type of guy that just motivates everybody around him and keeps everybody on the right track. That’s the type of player you need on the team.”

Jeudy and the Browns are a 5.5-point underdog against the Broncos, per ESPN BET.