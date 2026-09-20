Why Is the Browns-Bucs Game Delayed Today? When Will It Restart?

The Cleveland Browns will have to wait a little longer as they look to seal their first win of the season.

Lightning interrupted the Browns’ attempt to close out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, stopping play late in the fourth quarter with Cleveland leading 23-19.

The delay came as Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers were driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay needed to reach the end zone, with a field goal leaving the Buccaneers short. The teams did not return to the field after the two-minute warning.

The weather put a dramatic finish on hold after the Browns erased a 10-point second-half deficit and moved in front behind Deshaun Watson.

When Will the Browns-Bucs Game Resume?

There is no confirmed time for the game to resume. The lightning delay leaves both teams waiting for conditions to improve and officials to clear a return to play.

The game has already started, so any announced time will be for the resumption of the fourth quarter. Cleveland held a four-point lead when play was interrupted, with Tampa Bay still threatening to take it back.

The NFL’s weather policy calls for a 30-minute wait after the last nearby lightning strike before play resumes. Each additional strike restarts that waiting period, meaning the delay could stretch well beyond half an hour.

It could be an extended wait. Per Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot, an announcement was made 20 minutes into the delay that lightning was still in the area. As of 4:45 pm ET, the Buccaneers had not provided an update on a time for the game to resume.

Browns Rally Behind Deshaun Watson Before Weather Delay

The Browns spent much of the afternoon playing from behind. Tampa Bay led 9-6 at halftime after the teams combined for five field goals, with neither offense reaching the end zone. Andre Szmyt supplied Cleveland’s first-half scoring with kicks from 50 and 34 yards.

Cleveland also survived a questionable fourth-down gamble from Todd Monken. The Browns coach went for fourth-and-1 from his own 35-yard line late in the second quarter, but Quinshon Judkins was stopped for no gain. Tampa Bay turned the short field into a field goal before halftime.

The Buccaneers then stretched their advantage to 16-6 when Mayfield connected with Emeka Egbuka for a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Cleveland responded with another Szmyt field goal before finally producing an explosive touchdown. Watson found rookie receiver Denzel Boston for a 55-yard score, helping pull the Browns even at 16-16 entering the fourth quarter.

Chase McLaughlin’s 31-yard field goal restored Tampa Bay’s lead with 9:58 remaining. But then Watson and the Browns responded, with Blake Whiteheart rumbling for a 17-yard receiving touchdown with 3:51 remaining, putting Cleveland ahead 23-19.

Watson was 24-of-30 for 238 yards and two touchdowns before the stoppage.

It leaves Cleveland’s defense needing one more stop against its former quarterback. Mayfield had Tampa Bay moving when lightning forced both teams to wait for the finish.