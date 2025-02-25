Hi, Subscriber

Browns Could ‘Steal’ QB Option Away from AFC North Rival

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Russell Wilson Justin Fields
Getty
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported "some people" in the Pittsburgh Steelers building favor Justin Fields, but head coach Mike Tomlin could have the loyalty of Russell Wilson at quarterback.

For a second straight season, the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation was a revolving door situation for Kevin Stefanski — which led to a significant regression in the win column in 2024.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding which veteran quarterbacks the organization could pursue or draft this offseason, one recent report suggests the Browns could go after a signal caller who was wearing the jersey of an AFC North division rival last season.

Justin Fields Named Free Agent Target for the Browns

The Browns quarterback situation with the hefty salary of an injured Deshaun Watson makes this one of the most unique QB situations in the league entering the 2025 NFL season.

Due to some of those financial concerns, Dawg Pound Daily’s Candace Pedraza has pinpointed Justin Fields as an ideal QB to target in free agency this offseason.

Pedraza wrote, “Fields had a very solid year with the Steelers prior to being benched for Wilson, who made the Pro Bowl but had an extremely up and down year with the AFC North team. Fields is never going to wow you with his arm, but his ability to extend plays with his legs and, now, his ability to limit turnovers are key parts to Cleveland’s offense that need a boost.”

There is little question that the level of production we saw from Fields in his six games as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 looked far more like a viable starting quarterback in the league than Jameis Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson — who combined for 13 touchdown passes to 18 interceptions last year in relief duty of Watson.

Pedraza added, “Even if the Browns decide to sign Fields but still trade for another starter like Cousins or Stafford, he’d be a night and day upgrade at backup compared to the production seen from Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston. While it’s unclear if Fields would want to be a backup again, money talks.”

The idea of signing Fields while still acquiring either Matthew Stafford or Kirk Cousins this offseason with Watson still on the roster feels a bit chaotic — which ironically reflects the status of the quarterback position for the organization over the last two years.

Could the Browns Really Sign Justin Fields at a Discount in Free Agency?

No matter how you attempt to spin it, Watson’s disastrous contract still looms very large of the organization.

Watson’s status for the upcoming 2025 NFL season is very much in limbo while he recovers from a torn ACL, which makes his $46 million base salary in 2025 a huge roadblock to work around to retool this roster into a contender for next year.

Pedraza directly addresses the ideal price point where the Browns would love to add a quarterback by saying, “He [Bill Barnwell] added at the end of the tier section that the average annual projected salary for quarterbacks in under this umbrella falls in the range of $7 million to $16 million. That’s more or less the range that the Browns would love to be able to land around this offseason to get a starting quarterback, especially as they just got Juan Thornhill off the books who was due for $7 million this season.”

I’m aware Fields got benched last year, but a dynamic dual threat quarterback who is only 25 years old who is coming off of arguably his best stretch of playing winning football in his young NFL career may come at a higher price point than people think.

Additionally, Fields spent last year as a backup while going 4-2 as a starter with 10 total touchdowns and just one interception. I imagine he is going to prioritize going somewhere he has the opportunity to become a multi-year starter.

Pedraza finished by saying, “If he’s available for $7 million this offseason, that’s a steal for Cleveland as they continue to seek out an ever elusive, consistent starting signal caller.”

Fields would be a steal at that price, but we’ll see how the rest of the league values his intriguing skillset on the open market very shortly.

 

Derek Tate covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Heavy.com from 2022 to 2023. His bylines include Pro Football Network, The Athletic, Dr. Roto, Fantasy Focused and NewsNet. More about Derek Tate

Read More

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Anthony Kendall's headshot A. Kendall
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Browns Could ‘Steal’ QB Option Away from AFC North Rival

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x