Browns Defender Hit With Hefty Fine for Actions Against Steelers

Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell received the team’s largest fine following its 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The NFL fined Campbell $23,882 for unnecessary roughness, identifying the violation as use of the helmet. The play occurred with 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the November 1 matchup.

Campbell and Myles Harden tackled Steelers receiver Germie Bernard after a two-yard completion from Aaron Rodgers. Campbell was injured on the play, which did not draw a penalty.

His fine exceeded the combined punishments handed to Cleveland’s other two players on the league’s Week 8 list. Running back Quinshon Judkins was fined $11,941 for taunting, while defensive end Sam Williams received a $6,361 fine for the same violation.

The three Browns fines totaled $42,184, with Campbell accounting for more than half.

Pittsburgh safety Jaquan Brisker also received a $17,911 fine for a blow to the head or neck of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during Cleveland’s opening possession.

Tyson Campbell Returned After Injury Scare Against Steelers

Campbell’s tackle on Bernard initially raised concerns about whether he would finish the game. Cleveland announced that he was questionable to return with a neck injury and was being evaluated for a concussion.

Campbell had three tackles and a pass defensed before leaving. The Browns subsequently confirmed that he returned in the third quarter. He finished with five tackles, one pass defensed and a forced fumble.

Campbell knocked the ball loose from Jaylen Warren in the fourth quarter, but the Steelers running back recovered it. That followed Campbell’s involvement in takeaways during Cleveland’s previous two victories.

Against Baltimore, Campbell recovered a Derrick Henry fumble forced by Carson Schwesinger. The following week, he forced a fumble against Titans receiver Carnell Tate that Ronnie Hickman recovered. Campbell was not listed on Cleveland’s final injury report ahead of the Saints game and should be a full go.

Todd Monken Addressed Browns’ Penalty Problems

Cleveland finished the Steelers loss with nine penalties for 85 yards. The taunting calls against Judkins and Williams came with the Browns trailing 27-6.

Williams’ penalty followed Warren’s third-quarter touchdown and moved Pittsburgh’s ensuing kickoff forward 15 yards. Judkins was flagged later in the quarter, with 1:57 remaining.

Asked about the extracurricular penalties while his team trailed by three touchdowns, Monken addressed Cleveland’s composure.

“Well, we weren’t very poised, and we didn’t keep our composure. And you are how you play, not how you talk,” Monken said.

The penalties compounded a performance in which Pittsburgh rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Warren accounted for 143 rushing yards, including a 51-yard run, while Cleveland managed just 34 yards on the ground.

The Browns fell to 5-3 and now head to New Orleans for their Week 9 matchup against the Saints.