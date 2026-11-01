Browns Get Bad News on Tyson Campbell After Injury

Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell left Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers after getting hurt while attempting to make a tackle.

Campbell suffered the injury with less than a minute remaining in the first half. The Browns subsequently announced that he was questionable to return with a neck injury and was undergoing a concussion evaluation.

“Injury Update. CB Tyson Campbell is questionable with a neck injury and is being evaluated for a concussion,” the Browns said.

Campbell had recorded three tackles and one pass defensed before exiting. The injury added to a difficult opening half for Cleveland, which went into the locker room trailing Pittsburgh 20-6.

The Browns were already dealing with an injury to defensive tackle Maliek Collins when Campbell went down.

UPDATE: Campbell re-entered the game in the third quarter.

Tyson Campbell Had Delivered Key Plays for Browns

Campbell started the game opposite Denzel Ward. The Browns’ depth chart listed Myles Harden and Noah Igbinoghene behind Campbell, though Mekhi Blackmon saw the biggest bump in reps after the injury.

Campbell had contributed to takeaways in each of Cleveland’s previous two games. Against Baltimore, he recovered a fumble after linebacker Carson Schwesinger knocked the ball loose from running back Derrick Henry. The Browns went on to win 13-10.

He followed that performance by forcing a fumble against Titans receiver Carnell Tate in Week 7, with safety Ronnie Hickman recovering. Cleveland won that game 27-24, giving the Browns consecutive victories decided by three points.

Campbell entered Sunday with 29 tackles, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across six appearances, all starts. His recent contributions had given Cleveland timely possessions in games with little margin for error.

Cleveland acquired Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in October 2025 in a deal that sent cornerback Greg Newsome II to Jacksonville. The teams also exchanged draft picks. Campbell was originally a second-round selection out of Georgia in 2021.

Browns Face Multiple Injury Concerns Against Steelers

Campbell was the second defensive starter whose availability came into question during the first half.

Collins suffered an elbow injury in the second quarter and was listed as questionable to return. He had registered four tackles, including one tackle for loss, before leaving the game. That left Cleveland awaiting updates on starters at two levels with its defense already reeling.

The Steelers outgained Cleveland 244-113, while the Browns’ scoring consisted of two Andre Szmyt field goals. Pittsburgh added a touchdown late in the second quarter to stretch its lead to 14 points.

The Browns also had an early scare with quarterback Deshaun Watson. He briefly left the game for an evaluation in the medical tent following a hit, bringing backup Shedeur Sanders into the contest. Watson subsequently returned after missing four plays.