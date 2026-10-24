Browns Star Denzel Ward Drops 2-Word Message on Injury

The Cleveland Browns have a late-week injury concern with Denzel Ward, but the star cornerback offered two words of reassurance ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Ward hurt his hand while breaking up a pass during Friday’s practice. He was fine during the portion open to reporters but had the hand wrapped in the locker room afterward, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. He declined a full interview but offered a brief response.

“I’m good,” Ward said, per Cabot.

The Browns listed Ward as questionable, adding uncertainty just as several other defenders were getting healthy. Head coach Todd Monken sounded hopeful that the five-time Pro Bowler would be available.

“I would expect him to play, but we’ll see,” Monken said.

If Ward cannot go, Mekhi Blackmon would likely start opposite Tyson Campbell.

Denzel Ward Remains Key to Browns Defense After Myles Garrett Trade

Ward has been a steady presence for a defense that entered the season without its biggest name. Through six games, he has 25 tackles, an interception, two forced fumbles and three passes defensed.

One of his biggest plays came in Week 4, when he intercepted Aaron Rodgers in Cleveland’s 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ward earned a game ball after recording his first career interception against Rodgers.

The Browns traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in June, receiving Jared Verse and three draft picks. Losing Garrett created a major question for the defense, but Cleveland has continued to pressure quarterbacks. The Browns enter Week 7 tied for second in the NFL with 19 sacks and have recorded 44 quarterback hits.

That unit has been central to Cleveland’s 4-2 start. In last week’s 13-10 win over Baltimore, the defense held the Ravens scoreless after their first two possessions. It kept the Browns within reach even as the offense stumbled through the first half with just 46 net yards.

Browns Get Encouraging News on Other Defensive Injuries

Ward’s setback interrupted an otherwise encouraging stretch of injury updates for Cleveland’s defense.

Defensive tackle Mason Graham is set to return after missing two games with MCL and ankle sprains. He carries no game designation against Tennessee. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger also has no designation after dealing with ankle and hand injuries.

The Browns received another boost Saturday when Grant Delpit cleared concussion protocol. The safety has no injury designation for Sunday’s game.

Linebacker Quincy Williams remains questionable with a neck injury, although he returned to practice Friday and said he expects to play.

The Browns elevated defensive tackle Sam Kamara from the practice squad Saturday to fill interior gaps, with Mike Hall Jr. and Kalia Davis still sidelined. They also activated running back Dylan Sampson from injured reserve, with no injury designation for his return from a knee injury.