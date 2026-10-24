Browns Star Had to Be Calmed Down Before Return

The Cleveland Browns are getting Mason Graham back Sunday, and his teammates have already seen how eager he is to return.

The second-year defensive tackle has no injury designation for the matchup with the Tennessee Titans after missing two games. Linebacker Quincy Williams said Graham’s enthusiasm was difficult to miss at Friday’s practice.

“We had to calm him down a couple of plays today, just let him know ‘ay, you know we ain’t got no pads on, but love the energy and I hope you save that,’” Williams said. “So excited about it again.”

It was an encouraging sign for a defense welcoming back its sack leader. Graham suffered MCL and ankle sprains against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 1. He sat out the following two games against the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens before progressing to full participation in Friday’s practice.

Mason Graham Returns to Productive Browns Pass Rush

Cleveland has continued getting to quarterbacks during Graham’s absence. The Browns enter Week 7 tied for second in the NFL with 19 sacks and have registered 44 quarterback hits.

Graham set the pace with four sacks in the first three games. Maliek Collins has added 3.5 sacks, including one in each of the past three games, while Isaiah McGuire has three. Eleven Browns have recorded at least one sack. Graham has a higher target for the group.

“We want to be No. 1, though, so we’ll keep going for that,” Graham said.

His presence also matters to the linebackers behind him. Williams pointed to Graham’s communication before the snap and ability to occupy double teams, which can create openings for Williams to attack.

“Just that energy in the middle,” Williams said. “Just that guy who’s very vocal. He’s kind of like a linebacker just in front of the line, calls out ‘Bird’ and ‘Army’ and stuff like that. So I like that right there. Also one of those guys that’s going to be straight ahead, double team’s going to hold on, let me shoot through some gaps. So very, very excited to have him.”

The next assignment is Titans quarterback Cam Ward, who has thrown four touchdowns and four interceptions through six games. Ward has been sacked 10 times but also has two rushing touchdowns.

Browns Get Another Defensive Boost Before Titans Game

Graham won’t be the only defensive starter available again. The Browns announced Saturday that safety Grant Delpit cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation for Sunday’s game.

Cleveland also elevated defensive tackle Sam Kamara from the practice squad. That gives the interior another option with Mike Hall Jr. ruled out because of an ankle injury and Kalia Davis sidelined by a quadriceps injury.

The Browns still have questions elsewhere on defense. Cornerback Denzel Ward was a late addition to the injury report with a hand issue and is questionable. Williams also carries a questionable designation after dealing with a neck injury during the week.

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger, meanwhile, has no game designation despite ankle and hand injuries. Getting him and Graham on the field together should help a Cleveland defense facing a Tennessee offense averaging just 14 points per game.