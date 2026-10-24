Browns QB Deshaun Watson Faces Harsh Reality on Future

Deshaun Watson could play his way into another contract with the Cleveland Browns and still find himself negotiating from a weak position.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported that Watson could earn an unlikely extension from the Browns if he keeps helping the team win. However, a league source offered a blunt assessment of Watson’s alternatives and leverage.

“It’s the only line on a starting quarterback job he’ll have,” the source told Jones.

Jones also noted the negotiation could be difficult. Watson will be expected to be paid at the going rate of starting quarterbacks but the lack of a market for his services won’t make it easy for the former Pro Bowler to get what he feels he deserves.

“On one hand, if Watson continues playing at this level, the team would feel the need to retain him. On the other hand, what leverage would he conceivably have outside of Cleveland?” Jones said. “Because he’s a starter, you would expect to have to pay him starter-level money in an NFL where the QB middle class has basically vanished. Even if Watson didn’t live up to the last major contract, does that mean he has to take a discount on the next deal?”

Deshaun Watson Is Rebuilding His Value With Browns

Watson is in the final season of the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract he signed after arriving from Houston in 2022. That agreement averaged $46 million annually, a significant starting point for any discussion about how different his next deal could look.

His availability alone gives teams reason to examine the investment carefully. Watson entered this season with just 19 appearances for Cleveland, having dealt with a lengthy suspension, shoulder surgery and two Achilles surgeries. He missed the entire 2025 season.

The current season has given Watson a chance to rebuild his case. He has directed four game-winning drives, helping Cleveland reach 4-2 and putting his future back into the conversation.

Still, the Browns entered Week 7 ranked 29th in total offense and 28th in scoring. The late-game production has been valuable, but those numbers leave plenty to evaluate before committing to another contract.

Last week’s 13-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens followed a familiar script. Cleveland managed just 46 net yards and punted on all five first-half possessions, leaning on a defense that held Baltimore scoreless after its opening two drives. Watson delivered when it mattered, connecting with Jerry Jeudy for 33 yards on Cleveland’s final possession to set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal.

Browns Have Options Beyond Another Watson Commitment

Cleveland also has resources to pursue a younger quarterback. The Browns own two first-round picks in the 2027 draft, including the selection acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the Myles Garrett trade. That deal also brought Jared Verse and additional future picks to Cleveland.

Keeping Watson would not necessarily prevent the Browns from drafting his eventual replacement. A shorter agreement could allow Cleveland to develop a rookie while retaining an experienced starter. For now, owner Jimmy Haslam has declined to get ahead of the season.

“That’s way premature to talk about that,” Haslam recently told Jones when asked about Watson’s future.

Watson’s next opportunity to strengthen his case comes Sunday in Tennessee, where the Browns will try to improve to 5-2.