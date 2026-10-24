Browns Send Clear Message to Deshaun Watson on Extension

Deshaun Watson is doing something few expected entering the season: giving the Cleveland Browns a reason to consider keeping him beyond his historic—and much-criticized — $230 million contract.

The Browns are 4-2, sitting atop the AFC North and getting timely performances from their veteran quarterback. Watson hasn’t been spectacular from start to finish, but his ability to deliver when it matters most has changed the conversation surrounding his future in Cleveland.

That conversation has now reached Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, who was asked whether Watson could play his way into another contract.

“That’s way premature to talk about that,” Haslam told The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones at the NFL league meetings Wednesday. “We’re just focused on beating the (Tennessee) Titans.”

Deshaun Watson Making Case for Browns Return

Watson is in the final season of the five-year, fully guaranteed contract he signed after arriving in Cleveland in 2022. For much of that deal, injuries and inconsistent performances made it difficult to envision the Browns bringing him back.

But the picture looks different six weeks into the 2026 season. Watson has engineered three fourth-quarter comebacks and four game-winning drives, repeatedly delivering in situations where the Browns have needed him most.

His latest came against the Baltimore Ravens, when Cleveland overcame another sluggish offensive performance to pull out a 13-10 victory. Watson connected with Jerry Jeudy for a critical 33-yard gain on the decisive drive, helping the Browns secure another important divisional win.

“People have to respect the way that he’s battled back from the injuries,” Haslam said. “And then you look at the game-winning drives. We’ve got to be able to keep that up.”

Still, there are legitimate questions about whether Watson’s late-game success is sustainable. Cleveland’s offense has struggled to find consistency, and Watson has endured long stretches of ineffective play. The Browns managed just 46 total yards in the first half against Baltimore before rallying.

But if the Browns keep winning, Jones sees it as possible.

“Watson’s NFL future beyond this season will depend almost entirely on how these next few months go,” Jones said. “As crazy as it may have seemed following his second Achilles tear, Watson could play his way into more years with Cleveland — or somewhere else.”

Browns Face Complicated Decision on Deshaun Watson

The Browns have time to evaluate Watson before making a long-term decision, and Haslam’s comments suggest the organization isn’t trying to get ahead of itself.

There is also the matter of Cleveland’s crowded quarterback room. Shedeur Sanders has served as Watson’s primary backup, while Dillon Gabriel is nearing a return from a back injury that has sidelined him since the preseason. Rookie Taylen Green gives Cleveland a fourth quarterback to consider.

The Browns have invested draft capital in developing options beyond Watson, making a potential extension more complicated than simply rewarding the veteran for a strong start. For now, Watson has something working in his favor that was missing for much of his tenure in Cleveland: wins.

“The door is wide open for him to be with the Browns,” a league source told Jones. “It’s the only line on a starting quarterback job he’ll have. And even if you are in position to take one high, or get in position to do so, you’re in no rush to play the rookie.”

If he continues to lead the Browns into playoff contention, the organization could face a decision that seemed almost unthinkable entering the season.