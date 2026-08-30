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Browns Signal Dillon Gabriel Plans Ahead of Roster Cut Deadline

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Browns QB Dillon Gabriel
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field on October 19, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

As teams across the league prepare for Sunday’s roster cuts deadline, the Cleveland Browns have some quarterback decisions to make. Earlier this week, the Browns announced that Deshaun Watson will be Cleveland’s starting quarterback, winning the highly-publicized competition against Shedeur Sanders. But Dillon Gabriel‘s status was much murkier — it was unclear if the Browns would keep three quarterbacks on the active roster, and Gabriel is the distant third in the pecking order.

Well, that speculation can be put to rest now. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Gabriel will make Cleveland’s initial 53-man roster, confirming they will roster three quarterbacks.

“Sources: Browns QB Dillon Gabriel is set to make Cleveland’s initial 53-man roster,” Fowler wrote on Twitter/X.

The Browns are set to go into the season with Watson, Sanders, and Gabriel all on the roster. We’ll see if they make any changes to the quarterback room during the season.

Cleveland Browns QB Dillon Gabriel May Struggle to See Playing Time

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 09: Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Isaiah Oliver #26 of the New York Jets during the first half in the game at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

While making the roster is good news for Gabriel, it doesn’t mean he’ll actually see the field on game days. For some reason, the Browns are determined to let Watson start game for them again, and Sanders will undoubtedly start as well once the Watson experiment fails (again).

It’s possible Gabriel could see a path to playing time in case of injury, but short of that, he’s still more likely to be traded than start for the Browns. He was a distant third in the quarterback competition this summer, with Cleveland never signaling he was actually ever in the mix.

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Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

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Browns Signal Dillon Gabriel Plans Ahead of Roster Cut Deadline

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