Browns Signal Dillon Gabriel Plans Ahead of Roster Cut Deadline

As teams across the league prepare for Sunday’s roster cuts deadline, the Cleveland Browns have some quarterback decisions to make. Earlier this week, the Browns announced that Deshaun Watson will be Cleveland’s starting quarterback, winning the highly-publicized competition against Shedeur Sanders. But Dillon Gabriel‘s status was much murkier — it was unclear if the Browns would keep three quarterbacks on the active roster, and Gabriel is the distant third in the pecking order.

Well, that speculation can be put to rest now. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Gabriel will make Cleveland’s initial 53-man roster, confirming they will roster three quarterbacks.

“Sources: Browns QB Dillon Gabriel is set to make Cleveland’s initial 53-man roster,” Fowler wrote on Twitter/X.

The Browns are set to go into the season with Watson, Sanders, and Gabriel all on the roster. We’ll see if they make any changes to the quarterback room during the season.

Cleveland Browns QB Dillon Gabriel May Struggle to See Playing Time

While making the roster is good news for Gabriel, it doesn’t mean he’ll actually see the field on game days. For some reason, the Browns are determined to let Watson start game for them again, and Sanders will undoubtedly start as well once the Watson experiment fails (again).

It’s possible Gabriel could see a path to playing time in case of injury, but short of that, he’s still more likely to be traded than start for the Browns. He was a distant third in the quarterback competition this summer, with Cleveland never signaling he was actually ever in the mix.