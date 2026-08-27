Browns Rank Last in NFL for 2nd Straight Year in 1 Embarrassing Metric

The Cleveland Browns are pulling up the rear once again, ranking last on a list you really don’t want to. And it’s not their first time doing so, either. Everyone expects the Browns to be bad this year. While teams can surprise you, Cleveland will have a lot to overcome to do so, and even Browns fans aren’t looking forward to watching the product their team will put out on the field.

Now we have a way to codify this lack of excitement. ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak ranked every team in the league by his “watchability” index — not necessarily a ranking of the “best” teams in the league, but the ones that will lead to the most exciting moments, big plays, stars on display, and close contests.

And the Browns did not grade out well by Solak’s metric.

The Cleveland Browns Come in Last in Solak’s “Watchability” Index

On Thursday, Solak released his rankings, and here’s what he had to say on the Browns:

“The Browns were 32nd on my watchability rankings last year. Here was the blurb I wrote.

‘No, thank you.

Well, actually, I’ll watch the first Shedeur Sanders start in Week 12 just to enjoy the pageantry of it all. But other than that, no thanks.’

Sanders indeed started his first game in Week 12 — a 24-10 win over the Raiders. And the Browns were watchable in the end as we all enjoyed Myles Garrett‘s hunt for the single-season sack record. But Garrett is gone, Sanders’ moment has passed, and there’s not much reason to watch the Browns again. Back into the basement they go.

(Rookie receiver Denzel Boston, though — he’s going to be fun.)”

It’s an ignominious accolade for the Browns to receive, but one they are used to — if not in such formal regards. Still, there’s reason to hope for excitement in Cleveland in 2026.

Just How Fun Can the Browns Be This Season?

Solak mentioned Boston already, but I’ll take it one step further: this rookie class has a chance to be a ton of fun. Offensive linemen don’t usually create highlight reels the way other positions do, but OT Spencer Fano is one of the most athletic prospects we’ve seen in quite some time. His development will be fascinating to watch.

The Browns’ other rookie receiver, K.C. Concepcion, looks electric as all hell already. He flashed considerable upside in limited preseason action, and combined with Boston, should give Browns fans something to cheer for.

It won’t always be pretty, but Cleveland should watch their rookies grow with experience and time. Whenever you have exciting young players to watch, that’s something to be excited for — and something worth watching.