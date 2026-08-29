Browns Finally Get 2nd-Year Star Back After Mystery Injury

It was not exactly a headline-grabber because, frankly, there were too many other stories within and around the Cleveland Browns this summer for it crack through. But the fact that star linebacker Carson Schwesinger, the Defensive Rookie of the Year award winner last season, basically missed the whole of training camp was certainly an underplayed storyline. With Myles Garrett gone but with the Browns defense still expected to rank among the best in the NFL, Schwesinger is one of the faces of this franchise. But, in a camp that was riddled with defensive injuries for Cleveland, Schwesinger couldn’t really participate.

And because the season has not started yet, the Browns are not obliged to divulge what, exactly, was wrong with Schwesinger, so the injury has been a mystery. Whatever it was, he suffered the injury early in training camp and coach Todd Monken classified it as “minor” but there was not much more said about it.

Last week, Schwesinger returned to practice, but did not participate fully. On Saturday, after about a full month away from competing, the Browns finally announced that Schewsinger is back and a full go in practice.

Carson Schwesinger Would ‘Still Play’ With a Broken Leg

Schwesinger did not elaborate on the injury, but he did suggest that had it happened during the regular season he would have been back quicker–though he added that the Browns training staff might have something to say about that.

He said: “I might have a different answer than the trainers. I can tell you, I might have a broken leg and still play. So, that’s what I would say.”

Still, it good news to get Schwesinger back for a defense whose lack of defensive depth–on the line, at edge rusher, at cornerback–has been exposed throughout camp because of multiple injuries.

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Carson Schwesinger Sees Continued Improvement for the Browns

Now, Schwesinger can get back to the work of getting better for the Browns, which will be tough after recording 89 tackles, including 11 for a loss, and 2.5 sacks. He also had two interceptions on the season, but said he still has plenty of areas in which he can improve.

Said Schwesinger: “There’s every aspect of the game—you want to talk about getting better at stopping the run, getting better at seeing the formation before the ball is snapped, better at dropping in coverage, rushing the passer. I think every area of my game has room to improve and that’s what I am trying to do this year.”

Browns Adjusting Without Myles Garrett

He was also asked about what will be a strange experience for Browns fans this season–the notion of playing without Myles Garrett on the field. Garrett drew so much attention from the offensive lines he faced, that it freed up Schwesinger and others on the defensive front to make plays. Jared Verse can take Garrett’s place but he won’t have the same level of gravity.

Schwesinger said he does expect there to be some different looks, but that the Browns will continue to bring the same approach to the line of scrimmage.

He said: “I think with our front, you get attacked similarly just because our front four play. So, obviously you might see some changes, more runs go to both sides and things like that. But at the end of the day, we put our 11 out there and our whole goal is to cause chaos on the offensive side of the ball and make plays.”