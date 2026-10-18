Browns Get Bad News on Key Playmaker for Week 6 vs. Ravens

It will be a war of attrition at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday in the Cleveland Browns‘ key showdown against the Ravens. Entering the week, we knew that star quarterback Lamar Jackson would be out for Baltimore, and that Cleveland’s rising star defensive lineman–Mason Graham–would be out, too. Two Cleveland stars showed up on Sunday morning unsure if they’d play–linebacker Carson Schwesinger and running back Quinshon Judkins–and with 90 minutes to go until kickoff, we got the answer.

Judkins is out. Schwesinger is in.

From Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com: “Quinshon Judkins, who tweaked the surgically-repaired ankle in last week’s 17-12 loss to the Jets, was ruled inactive for the Ravens game as was defensive tackle Mason Graham with his sprained MCL and ankle. … On a brighter note for the Browns, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who also suffered an ankle injury against the Jets, will play.”

Browns, Quinshon Judkins Have Struggled

It has been a tough year for Judkins and for the Browns’ running game in general. Judkins’ season ended early last season when he suffered a nasty injury to his ankle and fibula. He has come back and is said to be 100%, but between an offensive line that is still trying to coalesce and some tentative running on his part, Judkins has been disappointing. He has logged just 221 yards in five games.

The Browns, generally, are 21st in rushing yards and 23rd in yards per attempt at 3.7. With backup Dylan Sampson still injured, the team will be using third-stringer Jaleel McLaughlin and fourth-stringer Audric Estime in the backfield on Sunday. McLaughlin was a waiver addition in September and Estime was signed off the Vikings practice squad this week.

Estime has not had a carry this season. McLaughlin has had two, for 31 yards.