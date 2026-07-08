Browns Make Final Call on Trading Shedeur Sanders: Report

The Shedeur Sanders trade rumors have not slowed down. The Cleveland Browns’ stance on the idea appears to be another story.

Sanders has been floated as a potential trade chip for weeks, mostly because of the Browns’ crowded quarterback room and the looming competition between him and Deshaun Watson. But NFL insider James Palmer does not see Cleveland moving the second-year quarterback.

“My understanding is they don’t have any intention on trading Shedeur Sanders,” Palmer said.

That does not mean the Browns’ quarterback situation is settled. But it does mean Sanders still looks like part of their plans, even with Watson trying to reclaim the starting job.

“I think both these quarterbacks [Sanders and Deshaun Watson] are most likely going to be on the Browns roster come the start of the season, and they both could be on the roster for the duration of the season. He [Sanders] is a player that they’re seeing improve, that they have under control for the next several years, and don’t have a heavy financial commitment into. He has not caused any problems behind the scenes in the building that would force them to part ways with him by any stretch…So right now, I don’t see any way that the Browns are going to trade Shedeur Sanders.”

Shedeur Sanders Still Has Real Shot to Win Browns Job

The most logical reason for the Browns to keep Sanders is also the simplest — he still has a real chance to be Cleveland’s Week 1 starter. Head coach Todd Monken made it clear after minicamp that the competition would continue into training camp.

“We’ll start off all camp just like we’ve been doing,” Monken said on June 11. “We’ll alternate those guys.”

Monken also pushed back on the idea that failing to name a starter before camp was a problem.

“It would be if I didn’t think either one of them were capable of starting,” Monken said. “It would feel different if I didn’t feel like their progression hadn’t gotten to this point where I think they both can start and play winning football. I’m convinced of it.”

Sanders performance was uneven as a rookie, but the Browns saw progress during the offseason program.

“Well, I just think he’s doing a better job…I think he’s being more decisive,” Monken said. “Now, it’s easy to say we’re not in pads. It just feels like he’s making quicker decisions.”

Deshaun Watson Still Has Plenty to Prove for Browns

Watson received a fully guaranteed $230 million contract after Cleveland traded for him in 2022. Since then, the deal has produced very little return. He has played just 19 games for the Browns, throwing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The durability concerns are just as big as the production. Watson has dealt with major shoulder and Achilles injuries during his Cleveland tenure, and even if he wins the starting job, the Browns still have to know whether he can hold up over a full season.

Sanders gives Cleveland a younger option with upside, manageable cost and multiple years of control. If the growth the Browns have seen is real, Sanders could change the way the franchise views its quarterback future.

Cleveland holds two first-round picks in next year’s draft, which is expected to have a talented quarterback crop.