Browns Holding Trade Talks on Shedeur Sanders: Report

Shedeur Sanders has spent the offseason looking like a real threat to win the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job. But a new report out of Cleveland suggests the Browns may be weighing a very different outcome.

Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland said the Browns have had ongoing conversations about Sanders’ availability, even as the team publicly frames the second-year quarterback as part of its open competition.

“There are talks, ongoing calls, about the availability of Shedeur Sanders,” Rizzo said. “The Browns, for whatever reason, don’t think he’s the guy. That’s my opinion. I’m sure they’ll say, ‘What are you talking about. He’s in a quarterback battle.’ I’m going to say right now for the record, I don’t think the four quarterbacks are going to camp on July 28. I don’t. Nothing is imminent, but the calls are being made. I think it’s in the best interest of both parties here.”

Most signs from the spring pointed to Sanders being in the thick of the battle with Deshaun Watson. He took meaningful reps, drew praise from Browns coach Todd Monken and appeared to close the gap as minicamp wrapped up.

The report does not mean a trade is close. Rizzo made it clear nothing is imminent. But it does raise questions about how the Browns truly view Sanders.

Todd Monken Has Said Browns QB Race Is Too Close to Call

Browns coach Todd Monken has repeatedly said the Browns are not ready to make a decision at quarterback following their offseason workouts. When minicamp wrapped up, Monken said the team would carry the quarterback competition — which is exclusively between Sanders and Watson — into training camp.

“We’ll start off all camp just like we’ve been doing,” Monken said. “We’ll alternate those guys.”

The spring work gave the coaching staff a baseline. Training camp and preseason games will tell them more. Monken said that is especially true for the quarterbacks and offensive line once the pads go on. He also pushed back on the idea that the Browns are in a bad spot because they have not named a starter.

“I don’t see it that way,” Monken said. “It would be if I didn’t think either one of them were capable of starting. It would feel different if I didn’t feel like their progression hadn’t gotten to this point where I think they both can start and play winning football. I’m convinced of it.”

Shedeur Sanders Has Given Browns Something to Think About

Sanders was not perfect as a rookie. He went 3-4 as a starter last season, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, 7 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. But the Browns have been encouraged by what they have seen since then.

Monken — who was hired in January — pointed specifically to Sanders playing faster and getting the ball out quicker. That has been a major point of emphasis for a Browns offense that needs to avoid negative plays and stay on schedule.

“I think he’s being more decisive,” Monken said. “Now, it’s easy to say we’re not in pads. It just feels like he’s making quicker decisions. The ball’s coming out of his hands, which he’s gonna have to do.”

The Browns have tried to give their next quarterback a better setup. Jerry Jeudy is still expected to be a central piece of the passing game. Cleveland also added rookie receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, giving the offense more size, speed and long-term upside. Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond and others are also fighting for roles. Cleveland also completely reworked its offensive line, which will likely feature five new starters next season.