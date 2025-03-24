Browns Paired with 49ers for Potential Blockbuster Trade

The Cleveland Browns offseason has mostly revolved around the massive contract extension for Myles Garrett and speculation regarding who they will select with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Yet, a recent report regarding trade speculation for a $120 million playmaker at wide receiver has grabbed the attention of Browns fans who have been hoping the team will add another wideout to work alongside Jerry Jeudy this upcoming season.

Brandon Aiyuk Linked to Trade Rumors with the Browns

The Brandon Aiyuk contract saga was one of the biggest storylines of the 2024 NFL offseason. Ultimately, he ended up getting a four-year contract extension worth up to $120 million to stay with the San Francisco 49ers.

Well, another trade rumor involving Aiyuk surfaced recently when John Frascella posted on X that the Browns have interest in acquiring the star WR via trade.

Frascella posted on X, “WR UPDATE: The Cleveland Browns have been pounding the 49ers in the past week or so, trying to find a deal that works for Brandon Aiyuk, looks like they want a WR1 for Shedeur.”

There is a lot to unpack with this post given that the 49ers have already lost a ton of talent via free agency this offseason — namely Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Maliek Collins, and Javon Hargrave — and traded away WR Deebo Samuel and RB Jordan Mason.

The idea that the Niners are going to continue to purge talent off of the roster by dealing Aiyuk to the Browns seems a little farfetched, but if the franchise is trying to clear up the financial books in an attempt to sign Brock Purdy to a new deal — it could help get that accomplished.

Additionally, the Browns don’t have a clear-cut starter at quarterback for the upcoming season with Deshaun Watson still recovering from an Achilles injury.

Frascella specifically naming Aiyuk as a wide receiver they want to pair with a rookie quarterback implies the Browns are going to take the Colorado quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Cleveland did make one small move earlier this offseason to address the quarterback room by acquiring Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has thrown for one touchdown to 10 interceptions through the first two years of his NFL career.

How Would Brandon Aiyuk Fit Into the Cleveland Offense?

Let’s start with the fact that Aiyuk is currently recovering from both a torn ACL and MCL from last year. Even if the Browns were to acquire Aiyuk via trade, there is no guarantee he would be ready for the start of the 2025 NFL season.

Aiyuk is coming off of career lows in receptions (25), yards (374), and touchdowns (0) last year — where his numbers across the board were down on a per game basis over the seven games he played in 2024.

Yet, a fully healthy Aiyuk would certainly help give this offense another vertical playmker and give the Browns a reliable tandem alongside Jeudy for whoever winds up being the starting quarterback in Cleveland this season.