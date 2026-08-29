Browns Predicted to Cut Ties With Fan Favorite Despite Stellar Training Camp

For players who were on the 90-man training camp roster of the Cleveland Browns this summer, the waiting game begins. Around half of that group is all but certain to get a spot on the team’s 53-man roster as the cut-downs begin–the Browns already announced 12 cuts on Friday–but for the rest, there will be plenty of angst ahead. Even those who were brilliant in camp and in preseason games have no guarantees. And few had a better camp than receiver Luke Floriea.

Floriea caught three touchdowns in the preseason, tallying six catches for 95 yards in total. He was one of only four receivers in the NFL to put up three TDs in the preseason slate.

He is also a fan favorite, having been an All-Ohio football and basketball player at Mentor High, about 25 minutes east of Huntington Bank Field in downtown Cleveland. He played collegiately at Kent State before signing with the Browns’ practice squad last year. Alas, despite doing just about everything that could have been asked of him, Floriea is still a longshot to make the roster.

Browns Could Keep 5 Receivers

In fact, Browns beat writer Zac Jackson of The Athletic does not foresee a spot for Floreia in his 53-man roster prediction. The Browns are projected to keep four quarterbacks, but only five receivers, leaving no room for Floreia.

The group that the Browns are expected to keep includes only two holdovers from last season, veteran Jerry Jeudy and second-year speedster Isaiah Bond. The Browns used a first-round pick on KC Concepcion and a second-rounder on Denzel Boston, and both had good offseasons. Tylan Wallace, a free agent signee from coach Todd Monken’s old outfit, the Ravens, is also seen as a roster player.

Jackson is not alone in his prediction. Veteran beat writer Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has the same five receivers making the final roster, but adds a sixth–Malachi Corley, not Floriea.

Luke Floriea on the Browns Practice Squad?

The Browns have made upgrades at receiver and probably do not need to keep six players at the position.

Wrote Jackson: “Even after he caught two touchdown passes (and nearly a third) in Thursday night’s preseason finale, I have Luke Floriea on the wrong side of the bubble. The Browns have to address pressing needs at other positions, and I’m not sure Floriea can really help on special teams, as any sixth wide receiver would need to.”

The question for the Browns would be whether any other team has taken enough notice of Floriea to pounce on him when he is put on waivers. For all that Floriea did this training camp, the one thing he did not do is grow–he is 5-foot-9, and his lack of size is the reason teams likely will pass on him. That could allow the Browns to keep him via the practice squad.

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Todd Monken: Luke Floriea ‘Made It Hard on Us’

After the Browns’ win over the Patriots on Thursday, Monken was asked about Floriea and had high praise. “For that kid, in this state, with the Browns, that’s something he’ll remember forever, and I’ll remember it forever, too,” Monken said.

But that won’t change the difficult job of cutting players to get the roster down to 53, and Floriea is likely among those who will be axed.

Said Monken: “Their job as players is to make it as hard as they can for us, and then do as good a job as they can showcasing their ability for the other 31 teams, because there are only 32 of these teams. So, has Luke made it hard on us? Of course he has. That’s what you’d hope, that when the lights are brightest, a player shows up. And he has.”