Hi, Subscriber

Browns Predicted to Replace Myles Garrett in NFL Draft

  • 7 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett, NFL Draft, Abdul Carter
Getty
Myles Garrett running out of the tunnel

The Cleveland Browns are now in an even worse position than they’ve been in over much of the past decade. All-Pro superstar Myles Garrett has requested a trade, an issue for the fan base and, most importantly, the Browns organization.

Garrett is one of the best players in Browns’ history, and losing him would be a disaster, no matter what the return is. The Browns need to find a replacement if they move him, and while the chances of getting any player as talented as Garrett are slim to none, Cleveland would have to figure something out.

In PFN’s recent mock draft, the Browns would do just that. PFN had the Browns taking Abdul Carter out of Penn State to replace the former Defensive Player of the Year Award winner.

“The Browns still don’t seem to have a way out of the quarterback nightmare they got themselves into with Deshaun Watson. Additionally, considering Myles Garrett’s recent request to be traded, they are once again a team without a clear path forward.

“When a team finds itself at the bottom of a rebuild, it never hurts to invest in high-value positions like EDGE rusher.  Enter Abdul Carter. Carter can immediately step in as the heir to Garrett,” PFN wrote.

Garrett’s Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns had to expect something to come from Garrett. That came on Feb. 3 when ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted Garrett’s request to be traded on X.

While the Browns star said it was “one of the toughest decisions of my life,” he still wants out and seems serious about it.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life,”

“These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today. While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns,” Garrett said.

Why Garrett Wants Out

For a player as talented as Garrett, the Cleveland Browns can’t offer him what he’s looking for right now, which is a chance to win a Super Bowl.

The Browns could also put themselves in a better position by getting multiple first-round picks In return, despite none of those players, including Carter, likely not being what Garrett is.

Garrett cited the trajectory of the team as his reason for the trade request. The Browns have negative cap space, no quarterback, and many other issues.

“It’s not a decision I take lightly,” said Garrett, speaking on Radio Row in New Orleans, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “It took time and lots of conversation. Just looking at the trajectory of the team, talking to some of the higher-ups, I have a lot of respect for them, but I just don’t think we’re aligned on where the team is going in the near future.”

Jon Conahan covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. Since 2019, his sports coverage has appeared at Sports Illustrated, oddschecker, ClutchPoints and Sportskeeda. More about Jon Conahan

Read More
,

Cleveland Browns Players

Hakeem Adeniji's headshot H. Adeniji
Jordan Akins's headshot J. Akins
Chigozie Anusiem's headshot C. Anusiem
Brenden Bates's headshot B. Bates
D'Anthony Bell's headshot D. Bell
David Bell's headshot D. Bell
Joel Bitonio's headshot J. Bitonio
Corey Bojorquez's headshot C. Bojorquez
Jowon Briggs's headshot J. Briggs
Tony Brown's headshot T. Brown
Devin Bush's headshot D. Bush
Geron Christian's headshot G. Christian
Nick Chubb's headshot N. Chubb
Javion Cohen's headshot J. Cohen
Jack Conklin's headshot J. Conklin
Kaden Davis's headshot K. Davis
Trey Dean's headshot T. Dean
Grant Delpit's headshot G. Delpit
Mohamoud Diabate's headshot M. Diabate
Michael Dunn's headshot M. Dunn
Michael Dwumfour's headshot M. Dwumfour
Chris Edmonds's headshot C. Edmonds
Martin Emerson's headshot M. Emerson
Jerome Ford's headshot J. Ford
Mike Ford's headshot M. Ford
D'Onta Foreman's headshot D. Foreman
Myles Garrett's headshot M. Garrett
Troy Hairston's headshot T. Hairston
Michael Hall's headshot M. Hall
Myles Harden's headshot M. Harden
Nick Harris's headshot N. Harris
Shelby Harris's headshot S. Harris
Marcus Haynes's headshot M. Haynes
Ronnie Hickman's headshot R. Hickman
Jordan Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Nyheim Hines's headshot N. Hines
Ralph Holley's headshot R. Holley
Dustin Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
James Houston's headshot J. Houston
Khaleke Hudson's headshot K. Hudson
James Hudson's headshot J. Hudson
Charley Hughlett's headshot C. Hughlett
Maurice Hurst's headshot M. Hurst
Germain Ifedi's headshot G. Ifedi
Jerry Jeudy's headshot J. Jeudy
Dawand Jones's headshot D. Jones
Sam Kamara's headshot S. Kamara
John Kelly's headshot J. Kelly
Brady Latham's headshot B. Latham
Roy Mbaeteka's headshot R. Mbaeteka
Isaiah McGuire's headshot I. McGuire
Tre' McKitty's headshot T. McKitty
Rodney McLeod's headshot R. McLeod
Cameron Mitchell's headshot C. Mitchell
Elijah Moore's headshot E. Moore
Greg Newsome's headshot G. Newsome
David Njoku's headshot D. Njoku
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's headshot O. Okoronkwo
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's headshot J. Owusu-Koramoah
Julian Pearl's headshot J. Pearl
Ethan Pocic's headshot E. Pocic
James Proche's headshot J. Proche
Winston Reid's headshot W. Reid
Elerson Smith's headshot E. Smith
Pierre Strong's headshot P. Strong
Rex Sunahara's headshot R. Sunahara
Geoff Swaim's headshot G. Swaim
Andre Szmyt's headshot A. Szmyt
Wyatt Teller's headshot W. Teller
Cameron Thomas's headshot C. Thomas
Lorenzo Thompson's headshot L. Thompson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's headshot D. Thompson-Robinson
Juan Thornhill's headshot J. Thornhill
Jamari Thrash's headshot J. Thrash
Cedric Tillman's headshot C. Tillman
Dalvin Tomlinson's headshot D. Tomlinson
Denzel Ward's headshot D. Ward
Nathaniel Watson's headshot N. Watson
Deshaun Watson's headshot D. Watson
Blake Whiteheart's headshot B. Whiteheart
Jedrick Wills's headshot J. Wills
Jameis Winston's headshot J. Winston
Michael Woods's headshot M. Woods
Alex Wright's headshot A. Wright
Luke Wypler's headshot L. Wypler
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe
Zak Zinter's headshot Z. Zinter

Comments

Browns Predicted to Replace Myles Garrett in NFL Draft

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x