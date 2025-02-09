Browns Predicted to Replace Myles Garrett in NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are now in an even worse position than they’ve been in over much of the past decade. All-Pro superstar Myles Garrett has requested a trade, an issue for the fan base and, most importantly, the Browns organization.

Garrett is one of the best players in Browns’ history, and losing him would be a disaster, no matter what the return is. The Browns need to find a replacement if they move him, and while the chances of getting any player as talented as Garrett are slim to none, Cleveland would have to figure something out.

In PFN’s recent mock draft, the Browns would do just that. PFN had the Browns taking Abdul Carter out of Penn State to replace the former Defensive Player of the Year Award winner.

“The Browns still don’t seem to have a way out of the quarterback nightmare they got themselves into with Deshaun Watson. Additionally, considering Myles Garrett’s recent request to be traded, they are once again a team without a clear path forward.

“When a team finds itself at the bottom of a rebuild, it never hurts to invest in high-value positions like EDGE rusher. Enter Abdul Carter. Carter can immediately step in as the heir to Garrett,” PFN wrote.

Garrett’s Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns had to expect something to come from Garrett. That came on Feb. 3 when ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted Garrett’s request to be traded on X.

While the Browns star said it was “one of the toughest decisions of my life,” he still wants out and seems serious about it.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life,”

“These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today. While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns,” Garrett said.

Why Garrett Wants Out

For a player as talented as Garrett, the Cleveland Browns can’t offer him what he’s looking for right now, which is a chance to win a Super Bowl.

The Browns could also put themselves in a better position by getting multiple first-round picks In return, despite none of those players, including Carter, likely not being what Garrett is.

Garrett cited the trajectory of the team as his reason for the trade request. The Browns have negative cap space, no quarterback, and many other issues.

“It’s not a decision I take lightly,” said Garrett, speaking on Radio Row in New Orleans, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “It took time and lots of conversation. Just looking at the trajectory of the team, talking to some of the higher-ups, I have a lot of respect for them, but I just don’t think we’re aligned on where the team is going in the near future.”