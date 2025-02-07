Myles Garrett Gets Bad News After Browns Trade Demand

Myles Garrett won’t be adding another line to his resume as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett failed to repeat as the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year, finishing third in the award, which was announced on Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans.

Garrett finished third, garnering 162 votes. He finished behind Bengals pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson and winner Patrick Surtain Jr. of the Denver Broncos. Garrett received five first place notes.

Garrett was one of the lone bright spots during the Browns’ wildly disappointing 3-14 campaign. He tallied 14 sacks and 47 tackles. Garrett also collected a league-leading 22 tackles for loss.

Myles Garrett Not Confident in Browns’ Trajectory

Garrett went public with his trade demand this week, putting out a statement on social media laying out his desire.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fan base of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today,” Garrett said in a statement shared on social media.