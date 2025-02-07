Hi, Subscriber

Myles Garrett Gets Bad News After Browns Trade Demand

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett did not repeat as Defensive Player of the Year.
Myles Garrett won’t be adding another line to his resume as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett failed to repeat as the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year, finishing third in the award, which was announced on Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans.

Garrett finished third, garnering 162 votes. He finished behind Bengals pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson and winner Patrick Surtain Jr. of the Denver Broncos. Garrett received five first place notes.

https://twitter.com/RobMaaddi/status/1887686503217963333

Garrett was one of the lone bright spots during the Browns’ wildly disappointing 3-14 campaign. He tallied 14 sacks and 47 tackles. Garrett also collected a league-leading 22 tackles for loss.

Myles Garrett Not Confident in Browns’ Trajectory

Garrett went public with his trade demand this week, putting out a statement on social media laying out his desire.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fan base of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today,” Garrett said in a statement shared on social media.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

Garrett has also been making the media rounds during Super Bowl week in New Orleans, doubling down that he wants to move on.

“It’s not a decision I take lightly,” Garrett said. “It took time and lots of conversation. Just looking at the trajectory of the team, talking to some of the higher-ups, I have a lot of respect for them, but I just don’t think we’re aligned on where the team is going in the near future.”

Browns Will Try to Keep Myles Garrett

While Garrett wants out, the Browns are under no obligation to trade their franchise pass-rusher. He’s under contract through the 2026 season and has little leverage. Garrett could hold out but that could get messy in a hurry.

Cleveland has said that they won’t be listening to offers for Garrett. General manager Andrew Berry shot down a hypothetical trade that would have yielded the Browns a pair of first-round picks.

“Correct. You can put that on the record,” he said, according to the team’s website.

Multiple players have said they’ll try to talk Garrett out of the trade demand, including tight end David Njoku.

“For me, I’m Cleveland ride or die,” Njoku told cleveland.com. “I hope Myles tries to stay. That’s like a brother to me, obviously, so I’m going talk to him and see what I can do. That’s above me, obviously.”

If Garrett is moved, it’ll likely come before the NFL draft, which runs from April 24-26.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

