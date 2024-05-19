Browns QB Deshaun Watson Issues 4-Word Statement on Opener

Deshaun Watson is excited for the Cleveland Browns Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, which will feature Tom Brady in the broadcast booth.

The matchup between the Browns and Cowboys will mark Brady’s debut as a FOX commentator, likely drawing many additional eyes. Watson is ready for the spotlight.

“That’s dope as hell,” Watson said on his “QB Unplugged” show.

Watson continued: “It’s super dope. The GOAT gets to watch you. You have no choice but to put on a show.”

Watson’s co-host Quincy Avery reminded him that he got the best of Brady a few times on the field.

“Facts, no diddy,” Watson said.

Brady is still working on settling into his role as a commentator and putting some of his competitive feelings to the side. But he did slide in a little shot at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott when discussing the opener.

Browns Confident Deshaun Watson Will Have Big Year

Watson has failed to live up to expectations with the Browns so far. The team gave up a trio of first-round picks to land him via a 2022 trade and also handed him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

Watson has played in 12 games with mixed results. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Watson is coming off season-ending shoulder surgery but is expected to ramp up his work in OTAs. The Browns feel like this year might be where Watson puts it all together and looks like the Pro Bowler he was in Houston.

“Deshaun Watson, coming off the shoulder injury that required surgery, I’m told that he will be throwing in Browns OTAs,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said. “Now, will he do 11-man work? That’s up to Kevin Stefanski, the head coach. They might scale him back a little bit, but I’ve talked to somebody close to Watson and said he’s looking like the old Deshaun, feeling good trying to get that confidence back after a few years that maybe were subpar for his normal standards back when he played in Houston.”

Deshaun Watson Has Super Bowl Expectations

Watson recently got a massive back tattoo. It featured many things, including his girlfriend’s face. But what generated some conversation was an empty Super Bowl ring, which he seemingly plans to fill in at some point during his career.

Watson expressed his Super Bowl expectations for the Browns earlier this offseason.

“We got the pieces. We just have to put it all together. Once we all get healthy and get the opportunity on the field at the same time for a full season, hell yeah we have a chance to do it,” Watson said. “We got the defense, the offense, the special teams, the culture, the fanbase. We just got to go do it now.”

The Browns are +4,000 to win the Super Bowl. That puts them in the middle of the pack at No. 16 in the league.