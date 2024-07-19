Browns Facing Key Decision on Nick Chubb’s Immediate Future

The Cleveland Browns will know soon whether or not Nick Chubb will be ready to start the year after a pair of knee surgeries.

The Browns veterans report to camp on July 25 and the team will have to make a decision on Chubb’s immediate future. If he can participate in team drills during camp and is eyeing an early-season return, the Browns would likely opt to put him on the active/physically unable to perform list.

If it looks like Chubb will be out a bit longer, the team would instead place Chubb on the reserve/PUP list, resulting in Chubb missing the first four games of the season. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes there’s a shot Chubb could be on the field on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys for the opener.

“With Chubb, who underwent the second surgery in November to repair his torn ACL, making excellent progress in running, cutting and strength training, it’s actually possible he could make it back for the Cowboys game,” Cabot said on July 18. “But the Browns will also proceed with caution to make sure they have him for the long haul.”

Cabot believes it’s more likely that Chubb will be placed on the PUP list, making him eligible for the opener.

Browns RB Nick Chubb Playing on Restructured Contract

Chubb and the Browns agreed to a restructured contract this offseason. The move chopped down Chubb’s base salary of around $12 million and converted much of that into incentives. It lowered Chubb’s cap hit to a manageable $6.275 million.

Chubb acknowledged that the team could have cut him and is thankful for being able to stay in Cleveland — the only team he’s known during his six-year career.

“Definitely a blessing,” he said in June. “They could have just cut me dry and left me hanging, right, but they did a great job. I want to be here in Cleveland — they know that — so we came to a great point.”

Chubb has the support of his teammates, especially quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is returning from his own season-ending injury.

“No one on our team ever doubted Chubb,” Deshaun Watson said Wednesday, July 17. “If you have any doubt in Chubb, I think you’re supporting the wrong organization.”

Browns RB Nick Chubb Not Setting Timeline on Return

Chubb is a four-time Pro Bowler and the Browns’ fourth-leading rusher of all time. If he can return, it’d be a massive boost for the offense. Chubb has collected 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns in 77 career games. He’s averaging 84.6 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.

While Chubb has looked sharp in various social media clips, both he and the Browns have been unable to set a firm timetable for a return.

“I’m getting better every day, taking it day by day, getting better,” Chubb said. “Yeah, just right now, trying to get stronger.

“I like where I’m at. I’m where I need to be, I would say that. The biggest thing for me is getting better every day.”

The Browns added some additional depth to their running back room this offseason. Veterans D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines were both added in free agency. Foreman is expected to play the Kareem Hunt-type role, while Hines is more known for his pass-catching and kick-return abilities. They’ll join Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. in the Cleveland backfield.