Browns Offer Nick Chubb Update After Strong Showing

Nick Chubb created some buzz with a workout at training camp with the Cleveland Browns‘ brass looking on. However, the team is still uncertain when their star running back will return.

Chubb is rebounding from a devastating knee injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. It required two separate surgeries to repair both his ACL and MCL, the latest coming in November.

Chubb’s progress in his return from injury has been borderline superhuman. He’s been seen squatting massive weight in the gym and sprinting. Chubb is still on the PUP list but performed an extended sprinting and cutting workout on July 26 with co-owner Jimmy Haslam looking on.

Despite the positive signs, the Browns are not ready to give a firm timeline for Chubb’s return.

“Look, Nick, he’s Batman, right? We are incredibly pleased with the work that he’s put in, the progress that he’s made,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said on Monday, July 29. “You know, he still has a little ways to go, but we’re really happy to see where he is as we enter camp and look forward to him to continue to improve the health of the knee.”

When asked more specifically on when Chubb could return, Berry responded: “We’ll deal with it day by day.”

Nick Chubb Playing on Restructured Contract With Browns

Chubb and the Browns agreed to a restructured contract this offseason. The move chopped down Chubb’s base salary of around $12 million and converted much of that into incentives. It lowered Chubb’s cap hit to a manageable $6.275 million.

Chubb has an incentive to get on the field as quickly as possible. However, there’s a chance the Browns still place him on the reserve/PUP list, where he wouldn’t count against the active roster but must sit out the first four games.

“Maybe the folks in charge are sending subtle messages that Chubb won’t be ready until at least a month into the regular season — or maybe they just want to let Chubb continue to go through his rehab program before making any firm decisions,” Zac Jackson of The Athletic said on July 29. “It could be either, and it could be a combination of both.”

Nick Chubb Provides Steady Engine for Browns

When healthy, Chubb is a reliable source of offense for the Browns. He has collected 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns in 77 career games — all with the Browns. He’s averaging 84.6 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry.

Chubb is also an impactful leader in the locker room. His return on the field will be a significant morale boost.

“I would say probably the same thing that’s going through all of your minds are, we’re all hoping and praying that Nick’s gonna get back because he’s not only a great player, he’s a great guy, but he seems to be on track,” Haslam said. “I think we all have to remember, he’s coming back from an incredibly serious knee injury that required two surgeries. But if anybody can do it, it’s Nick Chubb. So, we’re excited to see what can happen.”

The Browns have some depth to keep the boat afloat if Chubb misses time.