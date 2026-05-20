Browns Send Clear Message on Shedeur Sanders After OTAs

The Cleveland Browns made a clear statement on their quarterback competition with OTAs underway and the distribution of reps between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson under intense scrutiny.

For the most part, the first-team reps remained split between Sanders and Watson. They both took the lead at points, including Sanders going first in the 11-on-11 drills.

Browns first-year head coach, Todd Monken, reiterated what he has many times this offseason already — nothing has been decided.

“Nothing’s really changed,” Monken said. “We’re going to rotate guys and play the best players.”

It’s been reported that Watson has the edge in the quarterback competition and has taken the majority of reps with the first-team offense during offseason workouts. Monken has not set a firm timeline to create a quarterback hierarchy, and he joked about when it will be decided.

“We’ll have it set for Jacksonville,” Monken said, alluding to the Browns’ Week 1 matchup.

Monken: QB Interceptions ‘Embarassing’ in 7-on-7

Monken has been mostly positive when discussing all of his quarterbacks. But he came away from Wednesday’s OTAs with a strong message on the play of his passers.

“We threw interceptions in 7-on-7 for God’s sake. Who does that? There’s no pass rush,” Monken said. “It’s embarrassing.”

Watson has appeared in 19 games with the Browns, throwing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with an 80.7 passer rating. His tenure has been defined more by injury and disappointment than the franchise-altering performance Cleveland envisioned when it traded for him in 2022.

Sanders started seven games as a fifth-round rookie, going 3-4 and completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His 18.9 QBR ranked among the worst in the league. But he flashed his potential in a Week 14 performance against Tennessee, throwing for 364 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score.

Browns Coach Todd Monken Praises Shedeur Sanders

Sanders is far from out of the quarterback race, and Monken made that clear with his latest comments on the rookie’s development. The Browns skipper praised the former Colorado standout for the strides he’s made since the start of the offseason program.

“I think Shedeur has come miles in terms of his progressions, getting the ball out, and his understanding of concepts,” Monken said. “He’s really, really come a long way.”

At the same time, Monken also offered strong praise for Watson, who enters the final year of his contract looking to revive his career and reshape the narrative around his time in Cleveland.

“He’s been great. I’m all for a clean slate. I want the best for every player, every coach — anybody in this world to have a great life,” Monken said. “I think it’s really cool that he has an opportunity to showcase his ability and for us to see where he’s at. At this point, he’s made plenty of money and had plenty of success. He’s also faced disappointment in his career and dealt with things outside of his control. But to come back, compete, and continue fighting to change the narrative is very cool.”