Browns’ Wide Receiver Trade Denied by NFC Team

The Cleveland Browns made a run at bolstering their wide receiver corps with a trade for New Orleans Saints standout Chris Olave, but their efforts were quickly turned away.

Cleveland’s depth at wide receiver remains a concern. Jerry Jeudy is expected to be the top target, but behind him, the Browns are banking on largely unproven talent and potential. Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Jamari Thrash, and veteran addition Diontae Johnson round out a receiving group short on reliable production.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Saints fielded calls from the Browns and Steelers earlier in the offseason but weren’t entertaining offers for Olave.

“The Saints got inquiries from the Browns and Steelers early in the offseason, and rebuffed them, and Olave’s had a really nice offseason since,” Breer said. “Maybe someone blows New Orleans away with an offer. But he’s not on the block, and I have a hard time thinking he’s going to be traded.”

Olave, a former first-round pick, has posted 2,565 yards and 10 touchdowns on 191 receptions since being selected No. 11 overall in 2022. He opened his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons but injuries limited him to just eight games a year ago. Olave recorded 400 yards on 32 catches last season.

Diontae Johnson Brings Potential Upside for Browns

The Browns didn’t address wide receiver in the draft, but made a post-draft move by signing Johnson. He’s an experienced target looking to revive his career after a rocky 2024 season.

Johnson started last season with the Carolina Panthers and quickly became a significant part of their offense. Over seven games, he led the team with 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns. His standout performance came in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he posted a career-high 122 receiving yards and a score.

Despite the production, Johnson grew frustrated with Carolina’s offensive scheme, leading to a midseason trade to the Baltimore Ravens. His time in Baltimore was short-lived and turbulent. He caught just one pass for six yards in four games and was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team after refusing to enter a contest. He was later waived.

The Texans claimed Johnson off waivers, but he failed to make an impact and was released again. In total, Johnson finished the season with 33 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns across 12 games and three teams.

Browns Sorting Out Quarterback Competition

While additional wide receiver weapons would help, the more urgent task for the Browns is figuring out their starting quarterback situation.

Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel will all compete for the starting role. Deshaun Watson — the Browns’ $230 million quarterback — is still on the roster but unlikely to play next season due to an Achilles injury.

Sanders and Gabriel are rookies. The Browns didn’t expect to add two quarterbacks through the draft, but they pounced in the fifth round when Sanders was still available.

“We felt like it wasn’t necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks,” Berry told reporters. “But as we talk about, we do believe in best player available. We do believe in positional value, and we didn’t necessarily expect him to be available in the fifth round. Love adding competition to every position room and adding him to compete with the guys that are already in there.”

The Browns offense will start to take shape this offseason, starting with OTAs, which begin May 27.