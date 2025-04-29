Diontae Johnson Issues 2-Word Statement After Signing With Browns

The Cleveland Browns have signed wide receiver Diontae Johnson, adding a veteran to a room that desperately needed it.

Johnson visited the Browns on Monday following the draft and the sides quickly agreed to a deal. He was looking for a new team after an interesting 2024 season spent with the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

After singing the deal, Johnson issued a two-word message.

“All GOD,” Johnson said along with a praying emoji.

Beginning the year with the Panthers, Johnson quickly became a key offensive player for Carolina, leading the team with 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns over seven games. His standout performance came in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, notching a career-high 122 receiving yards and a touchdown. ​

Despite his on-field contributions, Johnson expressed dissatisfaction with the Panthers’ offensive scheme, leading to a midseason trade to the Ravens. His tenure with the Ravens was short-lived; he appeared in four games, making a single catch for six yards, and was suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team after refusing to enter a game. Subsequently, Johnson was waived and claimed by the Texans, where he had minimal impact before being waived again. ​

In total, Johnson finished last season with 33 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns over 12 games.

Browns Leave Door Open for Elijah Moore Reunion

The Browns did not address wide receiver in the draft and are turning their attention to the free agent market to add some veteran depth. That includes one of their own in Elijah Moore.

Keeping the speedy Moore in the fold could be a smart move for the Browns, who are currently thin at wide receiver. Acquired from the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 season, Moore has been a reliable contributor amid Cleveland’s revolving door at quarterback, recording 120 receptions for 1,178 yards and three touchdowns over two seasons. While he’s had trouble finding the end zone, his speed and versatility offer a dynamic element the Browns lack elsewhere on the roster.

Cleveland placed a $3.42 million unrestricted free agent tender on Moore, per ESPN’s Field Yates, which entitles the team to draft compensation if he signs with another team.

Moore had a visit with the Bills this week, so he is drawing interest elsewhere. However, he’ll get a chance to build on what he’s done in Cleveland and should have solid opportunities to contribute.

Browns Have Complicated QB Battle to Figure Out

The Browns still have major situation to figure out at quarterback, with four passers set to battle it out for the starting job. The Browns added Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the draft. The rookie will compete against Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco for the starting gig.

Sanders is the most notable name and the Browns snagging him in the fifth round. The pick turned too valuable too pass up for a quarterback who was widely projected to go in the first round.

“We obviously spend a lot of time with Shedeur throughout the process. He’s highly accurate, can play well from the pocket, very productive college career,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. “We felt like it wasn’t necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks, but as we talk about, we do believe in best player available, we do believe in positional value, and we didn’t necessarily expect him to be available in the fifth round. We love adding competition to every position room and adding him to compete with the guys that are already in there.”

The Browns will hold their rookie minicamp in May.