6-Time Pro Bowler Named Browns Trade Target Amid Injuries to Safety Room

The Cleveland Browns have dealt with injuries on multiple fronts. With Nick Chubb sidelined without a timetable for return and multiple other players on IR, the Browns could look to make a trade or two to help deal with those injuries.

Of the other players on IR include safety Juan Thornhill, a two-time Super Bowl champion. Thornhill played in Week 1 but injured his calf during the contest, requiring him to be put on the injured reserve list. Thornhill will be missed and others have to step up in his absence. If not, the Browns may need to make a trade. With his injury in mind, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named them a trade candidate for six-time Pro Bowler Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals. “The more the Arizona Cardinals play like a potential competitor, the less likely they’ll be to entertain trade offers for safety Budda Baker,” Knox wrote on September 18. “Sunday’s 41-10 drubbing of the Rams might be reason enough for the Cardinals to be buyers and not sellers ahead of the deadline—depending on how the next few weeks go, of course. Still, Baker looms as Arizona’s top realistic trade chip. He’s a six-time Pro Bowler who remains an elite playmaker at 28 years old. He’s also set to be a free agent in 2025.

“The Cardinals should expect to receive trade calls if they slide at all before November 5. Even if they’re not eager to move him, doing so would certainly yield a substantial draft haul… The Browns, who haven’t exactly been shy about trading for talent, might also consider Baker as a complement to safety Grant Delpit. Cleveland recently placed safety Juan Thornhill on injured reserve with a calf injury.”

Thornhill Has Dealt With Injuries in His Career

In 2023, Thornhill missed the season opener for the Cleveland Browns due to a calf strain. Thornhill suffered another injury in November and played in just 11 games during the campaign.

Entering the year, he was excited to get going, highlighting how he feels better physically.

“It’s a great start, actually being able to be out there and play in the game. So I would definitely say it feels amazing,” he said in September, according to Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram. “Last year I was hurting every single week. This year, as of right now, I feel a lot better mentally and physically. I’m excited to show the world what I’m actually capable of and what type of player I am.”

With two straight seasons dealing with injuries after playing in at least 16 games during each of his first four years, it’s something to be mindful of for the Browns. If these injuries continue, they’ll have to find someone like Baker to potentially replace him.

How Baker Would Help the Browns

Baker has been as good as it gets at the safety position in his eight year career. On top of his six Pro Bowl selections, Baker has been named to the All Pro first-team twice and the All Pro second-team once.

He’s played well early in the year for the Arizona Cardinals, showing off how he could help the Cleveland Browns in their Week 2 win.

Budda Baker was a total menace last Sunday pic.twitter.com/nQAyi4P5U0 — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) September 18, 2024

28 years old, Baker would add another proven veteran to a Browns defense that’s been one of the best in the NFL in recent seasons.