Browns Called Out for Shedeur Sanders Move

The Cleveland Browns’ explanation for abruptly changing Shedeur Sanders’ practice reps is facing skepticism.

Sanders was expected to work with the starting offense Saturday after alternating first-team days with Deshaun Watson throughout training camp. Instead, Watson received the bulk of the work with the top unit and delivered one of his best performances of camp.

Head coach Todd Monken said the decision was made shortly before practice after assistants noted Sanders had accumulated slightly more first-team reps. Zac Jackson of The Athletic was not convinced.

“I’m not buying Monken’s rambling explanation of how the Saturday switcheroo happened,” Jackson said. “I think Monken wanted to see Watson that day — which is his right — and that, for the most part, he saw what he wanted to. Watson had his best practice, and Sanders was also sharp in his first full competitive period.”

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com added another layer to the situation. Cabot reported that Watson learned shortly after the team’s walkthrough that he would operate with the starters — approximately 45 minutes before Monken told reporters that Sanders was still scheduled to lead the first team.

Todd Monken Explains Browns QB Switch

Monken pushed back on the idea that Saturday’s change represented a shift in Cleveland’s quarterback competition. He said the adjustment was simply an effort to balance the workload between Sanders and Watson.

“When I walked out, the guys grabbed me and said, ‘Hey, the last couple days we’ve been looking at it and Shedeur’s got a few more reps with the ones.’ That’s all it was,” Monken said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, we’ll flip it and then next week we’ll go the other way.’ I sure as hell wasn’t thinking about coming back in here to tell you guys I was changing my mind, because I really don’t have to. Being the head coach, I can do that.”

Monken insisted the rotation remains fluid and that Cleveland has not chosen its starter.

“The bottom line is, the speculation, which I find kind of funny, is that as long as we’re still sharing reps, it’s a competition,” Monken said. “I promise you — I’ll tell you when I know what we’re doing. You’ll know.”

Sanders returned to the starting offense Monday. Monken said Watson would follow with the first team the next day before Sanders received another opportunity during Wednesday’s padded practice.

Browns Still Sorting Out Preseason Starts

The Browns are preparing for their preseason opener against the Chicago Bears but have not announced which quarterback will start.

Monken has maintained that both Sanders and Watson will start one of Cleveland’s first two preseason games. The second matchup comes against the Buffalo Bills following a joint practice between the teams. That week of preparation will arguably be the most important stretch of the preseason.

“They’re each going to start a game,” Monken said. “How do I want it, that’s something we’re working through. They’re each going to start a game. … After those two games, I think we’ll be closer to having a better idea. One’s going to start one game, the other one will start the other.”

Sanders completed 16 of 23 passes with three touchdowns while receiving a full complement of first-team reps Monday, per ESPN Cleveland’s QB tracker. Watson finished 15 of 22 with two touchdowns. However, Cleveland’s offense struggled operationally, committing multiple pre-snap penalties late in practice.